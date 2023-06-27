"I don't know why people don't talk about Ravindra Jadeja" - Saba Karim says all-rounder should've been India's vice-captain ahead of Ajinkya Rahane

Former India wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim found India's decision to make Ajinkya Rahane the vice-captain for the two Tests against the West Indies "strange". He said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja or young opener Shubman Gill could've been better choices as Rohit Sharma's deputy.

Like most members of the team, Jadeja and Gill don't have much domestic or IPL captaincy experience (Jadeja replaced MS Dhoni for half of the IPL 2022 season at the Chennai Super Kings before stepping down).

Rahane, meanwhile, was dropped from India's red-ball side after Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy reins from Virat Kohli. He only got back in the World Test Championship (WTC) final playing 11 as an injury replacement for Shreyas Iyer.

"I don't know why people don't even talk about Ravindra Jadeja," Karim told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview. "He's a regular in all formats for the Indian side when he has had major contributions in India's test success also. So how come he's never spoken about as a leader? He's irreplaceable in all three formats for the national side and he's equally capable of leading the national side. Or if not him then maybe Shubman Gill if the Indian selectors thought that he is the future. I am just saying, there are some candidates."

Earlier, the selectors determined Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul as part of Rohit's leadership group in Tests. But, with all three injured, Jadeja is the only established all-format player in the team, apart from Rohit and Virat Kohli.

Though Rahane has been in brilliant form of late — an excellent IPL season followed by 89 (129) and 46 (108) — giving him vice-captaincy makes him undroppable soon after his comeback.

"If you want to groom a cricketer, then why would you go back to Ajinkya Rahane?" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim was also surprised that the selectors gave Rahane the vice-captaincy, while also giving maiden call-ups to youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, which looked like a signal toward transition.

"Even that is equally strange," Karim stressed. "When you're looking at transition, when you pick youngsters like Yashavi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, then why would you make Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain. What is the logic behind it? He made a comeback after being dropped from the Test side. He played one Test match. He did well, that is perfectly fine.

"But if you're looking for the future, if you want to build a side, if you want to groom a cricketer, then why would you go back to Ajinkya Rahane? I mean, with due respect to him and his capabilities as a leader, we need to look at grooming a youngster who could have taken over from Rohit Sharma in times to come."

This decision might also put the selectors under the spot when either Pant, Rahul, or Bumrah return to the Test fold. Then, they'll have to make a choice between sticking with the 35-year-old Ajinkya Rahane they chose recently or removing him again for a young player who was supposed to be a long-term replacement for Rohit.

