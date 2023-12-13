"I would like to see Shreyas Iyer at No. 3" - Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of 3rd IND vs SA T20I

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Team India should consider playing Shreyas Iyer at No. 3 for the upcoming must-win third and final T20I of the series against South Africa.

Shreyas didn't find a place in the playing XI for the second T20I. Tilak Varma batted at No. 3 in the encounter, scoring 29 off 20 deliveries. Majrekar, however, opined that Varma isn't one of the top contenders for that spot on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo after India's five-wicket loss (DLS) method to South Africa in the second T20I on Tuesday:

"Personally, I would like to see Shreyas Iyer at No. 3. Tilak Varma—I don't know how viable he's going to be a No. 3 in the long run. So, might as well have a look at Shreyas Iyer because there's going to be another option for a No. 3 later on."

India were off to a miserable start with the bat as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were dismissed for ducks. Manjrekar suggested that the team management will want to give another opportunity to both young batters.

The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that he does not expect Ruturaj Gaikwad to replace Jaiswal or Gill in the third T20I.

"Considering that both Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal got out early, I am sure they'll get another match. That's how the team management has always thought about giving a decent run to any player. I know there is just one match left, but I'll be surprised to see Ruturaj Gaikwad coming in," he added.

Manjrekar also emphasized the importance of trying out leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the challenging South African conditions, remarking:

"With Kuldeep Yadav, you know what to expect. So maybe Bishnoi to see how he stands up to more scrutiny and challenging conditions like we had when they bowled second."

South Africa chased down the revised 152-run target (15 overs) with five wickets in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first game was washed off without a ball being bowled.

"I see Hardik Pandya having more of a chance of captaining" - Sanjay Manjrekar on possibility of Rohit Sharma leading India at the 2024 T20 World Cup

Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that if India had to choose between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma as the captain for the 2024 T20I World Cup, Hardik might get the nod over the ace batter.

He, however, claimed that Rohit could be given the responsibility ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, who has led the side in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa if Hardik is unavailable.

"Who knows how the selectors or the team management are thinking, but I see Hardik Pandya having more of a chance of captaining and playing if there is a tossup between him and Rohit Sharma. With Suryakumar Yadav, I think Rohit Sharma will be preferred," Manjrekar said.

Highlighting the importance of picking a team for the showpiece event based on form, Manjrekar elaborated:

"Having said that, come the time to pick your T20 World Cup team, it is very important you pick a team on form and look at the most exciting option at every position in that Indian T20 team, starting with the captain."

India will take on South Africa in the third T20I of their series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14.