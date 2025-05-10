“I met the King” - Lucknow Super Giants support staff pens heartfelt post after meeting Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) support staff member Mohd Sufiyan Khan shared a heartfelt post on social media after meeting Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli. LSG were set to host RCB in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, May 9, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
However, the fixture was cancelled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a one-week suspension of the IPL 2025 season on the same day.
Meanwhile, RCB players had already arrived in Lucknow, where LSG support staff member Mohd Sufiyan Khan had the opportunity to meet Virat Kohli. He later shared a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, May 9, writing:
“Heroes come and go, but legends are forever. I am so thankful for the day I met the king. @virat.kohli, your commitment towards the game is incredible. You inspire us every day you play. So many match-winning knocks for India. You’re not just a player; you’re a one-man army, the legend, and the GOAT.”
Meanwhile, RCB have had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign. They sit second on the points table with 16 points from 11 games under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. In contrast, Rishabh Pant’s LSG are seventh, with 10 points from 11 matches.
Virat Kohli has registered seven fifties in IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli has had a spectacular IPL 2025 with the bat. The 36-year-old has accumulated 505 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 63.12, including seven fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 73. He currently holds the fourth spot in the Orange Cap race.
Meanwhile, Kohli continues to dominate the all-time charts, being the only player to surpass 8,000 runs in IPL history. The right-handed batter has played 263 matches, amassing 8,509 runs, including 62 half-centuries and eight centuries.
