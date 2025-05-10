“I met the King” - Lucknow Super Giants support staff pens heartfelt post after meeting Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) support staff member Mohd Sufiyan Khan shared a heartfelt post on social media after meeting Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli. LSG were set to host RCB in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, May 9, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

However, the fixture was cancelled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a one-week suspension of the IPL 2025 season on the same day.

Meanwhile, RCB players had already arrived in Lucknow, where LSG support staff member Mohd Sufiyan Khan had the opportunity to meet Virat Kohli. He later shared a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, May 9, writing:

“Heroes come and go, but legends are forever. I am so thankful for the day I met the king. @virat.kohli, your commitment towards the game is incredible. You inspire us every day you play. So many match-winning knocks for India. You’re not just a player; you’re a one-man army, the legend, and the GOAT.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Meanwhile, RCB have had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign. They sit second on the points table with 16 points from 11 games under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. In contrast, Rishabh Pant’s LSG are seventh, with 10 points from 11 matches.

Virat Kohli has registered seven fifties in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli has had a spectacular IPL 2025 with the bat. The 36-year-old has accumulated 505 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 63.12, including seven fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 73. He currently holds the fourth spot in the Orange Cap race.

Meanwhile, Kohli continues to dominate the all-time charts, being the only player to surpass 8,000 runs in IPL history. The right-handed batter has played 263 matches, amassing 8,509 runs, including 62 half-centuries and eight centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More