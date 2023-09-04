"I often get asked this question" - Albie Morkel shares interesting poll on X featuring MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Former IPL star Albie Morkel asked cricket fans a question on X earlier today (September 4). Morkel shared a poll with three options, asking the cricket universe who has been the most influential Indian cricketer. The three options were Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Albie Morkel has a massive fan following in India. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans always remember him for his contributions to the team's success in the initial IPL seasons. Apart from CSK, Morkel also turned up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiant during his Indian Premier League career.

Taking to X earlier today, Morkel wrote the following on his poll, adding the three options:

"I often get asked this question and have my own opinion, who has been the most influential Indian cricketer."

Expand Tweet

Over 150,000 fans have voted in the poll. With 16 hours still remaining, MS Dhoni is way ahead of both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. At the moment, Dhoni has 48.8% votes, followed by Sachin at 27.4%. Virat, who is among the most-followed celebrities in the world, has received only 23.8% votes.

Albie Morkel has played with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during his IPL career

As mentioned earlier, Morkel turned up for four different franchises during his IPL career. He spent the most time playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Morkel was with Dhoni at the Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2013. In 2014, he moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he played one season with Virat Kohli.

Expand Tweet

Morkel joined Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2015 season. After playing a solitary season for Delhi, Morkel reunited with MS Dhoni at Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016. The former South African all-rounder played the last game of his IPL career for RPS against Gujarat Lions on April 29, 2016.

Poll : Will MS Dhoni win the poll shared by Albie Morkel? Yes No 0 votes