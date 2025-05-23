"I really respect that" - LSG coach's huge claim on Rishabh Pant amid latter's poor run in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Justin Langer has come up with a huge claim on skipper Rishabh Pant amid his poor run in the IPL 2025. LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs this season.

However, despite the team not doing well and Rishabh Pant not performing with the bat, Justin Langer has praised him for his leadership and attitude. Langer said Pant has stayed consistent despite going through tough times.

"You always judge a person's character by how they go through tough times. And Rishabh's stayed consistent the whole way through. I really respect that. We all know what he's been through over the last couple of years, but he keeps stepping up, he keeps performing, he wants to get out in the middle, and he wants to keep fighting hard for the boys," Langer said (via NDTV Sports).

Langer added that Pant's fighting spirit is the sign of a strong person. The wicketkeeper-batter was signed by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 for a record sum of ₹27 crore.

Rishabh Pant's woes and LSG's failed campaign

Rishabh Pant has managed to score only 151 runs from 12 innings this season at a poor average of 13.72 and a strike-rate of 107.09. His failure with the bat has been among the key reasons for LSG failing to make it to the playoffs.

They are currently placed sixth on the table with six wins, seven defeats, and 12 points from 13 games. However, they won their previous game against table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs.

LSG have one more game remaining and will look to finish the season on a high. In the same interview, Justin Langer said:

"I mean, there's always something to play for. There are guys who haven't had great seasons who want to showcase their talents, and as a team, we respect that we haven't been at our best the last few games. There's no excuse for that, but we want to show that we've got a very good core. We've got a closely-knit team. There's no doubt about that. So it'd be nice to finish off strongly."

LSG will play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final game of the season at home in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

