"I wish you a World Cup Trophy only"- Special wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as Rohit Sharma turns 37

Cricket fraternity members from across the globe sent warm wishes to Team India all-format captain Rohit Sharma as he turned 37 today (April 30).

Rohit is currently in Lucknow, representing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He could not score much on his birthday as he departed for 4 (5) in the first innings of the contest.

Wishes poured in on X today on the occasion of Rohit Sharma's 37th birthday. His former Indian teammate, Yuvraj Singh, led the way with a video compilation on X post, and soon, a couple of other cricket fraternity members joined in.

Here are some of them:

Rohit's 2006 under-19 World Cup teammate Cheteshwar Pujara also sent wishes on X, writing:

"Happiest birthday @ImRo45. Wishing you the best of everything!"

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa also wished Rohit Sharma through X.

"Happy birthday @ImRo45 bro!! Wish you lots of success and runs in the coming year!," he wrote.

Rohit's former India and Mumbai Indians teammate Munaf Patel also shared a throwback photo of the duo along with a wish on X.

"A very Happy to 1 an only #RohitSharma𓃵 Wishing healthy life ahead Kaptan @ImRo45 May you give India all ICC trophies," he wrote.

Former Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami also wished Rohit Sharma on the special day.

"Happy Birthday @ImRo45 May you continue to hit those long sixes and keep making us proud. May one of your best shots bring the WC home. All the very best," she wrote.

PBKS batting sensation Shashank Singh also wished the Indian captain by writing:

"To the man who hits boundaries so effortlessly. Wish I can 𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐋 some of your strokes. Happy Birthday Hitman @ImRo45 Wishing you a lot more success ahead. You will always be an Idol for many."

Wasim Jaffer wished Rohit in his witty style by writing:

"His batting has such a 'pull' and so does his personality, no wonder people are easily pulled towards him. Happy birthday @ImRo45, have a great one.

Rohit Sharma named as Indian captain for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup

The BCCI formally announced the 15-man squad for the 2024 World Cup on Tuesday. As expected, Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the mega tournament with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

Rohit has been in decent hitting form in T20 format this year. He also hit a century in his last T20I appearance for India in January against Afghanistan. In the ongoing IPL 2024, Sharma has scored 315 runs in 10 games and is the second top run-getter for MI behind Tilak Varma at the moment.

