"I had the worst service ever" - CSK pacer lashes out at airlines over poor experience amid IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana lashed out at Air India airlines over a poor experience after his side's IPL 2025 season came to an end. CSK played their last game of the tournament against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.
Pathirana put up a story on his Instagram handle, where he not only called out the airlines but also lashed out at them. He wrote that he had the "worst" experience and also urged everyone not to choose the airlines.
"I had the worst service ever, and I will never fly with @airindia again. If you want good service from the ground staff all the way to your flight, please don't even consider choosing @airindia. This is, by far, the worst airline experience I've had!" he wrote on his story.
His experience came at the Mumbai Airport, as can be seen from the location mentioned in his story. Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story:
CSK's season ended with the league stage itself as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Pathirana played 12 matches this season and picked up 13 wickets, bowling with an average of 32.61 and an economy rate of 10.13.
CSK fail to make playoffs for second consecutive season
One of the most successful teams in IPL history, with five titles, CSK had a poor season in 2025. They managed to win just four out of their 14 games and, with ten defeats and eight points, finished at the bottom of the table.
This is the second consecutive season where they failed to make the top four, having finished fifth in 2024. Notably, they won their fifth IPL title in 2023 but have since failed to qualify for the playoffs.
However, they finished their 2025 season on a high, beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs in their last match.
