"I had the worst service ever" - CSK pacer lashes out at airlines over poor experience amid IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana lashed out at Air India airlines over a poor experience after his side's IPL 2025 season came to an end. CSK played their last game of the tournament against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.

Pathirana put up a story on his Instagram handle, where he not only called out the airlines but also lashed out at them. He wrote that he had the "worst" experience and also urged everyone not to choose the airlines.

"I had the worst service ever, and I will never fly with @airindia again. If you want good service from the ground staff all the way to your flight, please don't even consider choosing @airindia. This is, by far, the worst airline experience I've had!" he wrote on his story.

His experience came at the Mumbai Airport, as can be seen from the location mentioned in his story. Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Matheesha Pathirana's Instagram story - Source: Matheesha Pathirana/IG

CSK's season ended with the league stage itself as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Pathirana played 12 matches this season and picked up 13 wickets, bowling with an average of 32.61 and an economy rate of 10.13.

CSK fail to make playoffs for second consecutive season

One of the most successful teams in IPL history, with five titles, CSK had a poor season in 2025. They managed to win just four out of their 14 games and, with ten defeats and eight points, finished at the bottom of the table.

This is the second consecutive season where they failed to make the top four, having finished fifth in 2024. Notably, they won their fifth IPL title in 2023 but have since failed to qualify for the playoffs.

However, they finished their 2025 season on a high, beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs in their last match.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More