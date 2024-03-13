"If 2 players are unable to give their best, this team falls flat immediately" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' weaknesses heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Gujarat Titans (GT) could stumble in IPL 2024 if a couple of their players fail to give their best.

The Titans emerged as the IPL 2022 champions and reached the final last year based on all-round team efforts. They will need the entire squad to raise their game this year as they will be without Hardik Pandya, who was traded to the Mumbai Indians, and Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of the upcoming edition due to an ankle injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Gujarat Titans' season could be compromised unless all their players are in decent form.

"Since we are saying that they combine all five fingers to make a fist, everyone needs to be in decent form, because if two players are unable to give their best, this team falls flat immediately. So that is a potential weakness," he said (9:55).

The former India opener feels Hardik's absence as a batter could hurt the Titans.

"The four overseas players they will be able to play will be a big question. How will they create the team's balance because the truth is that Hardik the batter has gone. You will be able to cover the bowler but a middle-order batter has gone," Chopra observed (8:50).

Chopra noted that either Sai Sudharsan or Kane Williamson will have to bat away from their ideal No. 3 slot if the latter is a part of the Gujarat Titans' playing XI.

"Will you put a little extra pressure on Sai Sudharsan? Will you play Kane Williamson? However, if they play Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan is best at No. 3 and Kane Williamson is best at No. 3, so there could be a hole in the middle order they will have to plug," he elaborated.

Chopra acknowledged that Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Manohar have performed decently for the Titans. He questioned whether Shahrukh Khan can plug the remaining hole in the middle order.

"Will they be able to play both overseas spinners?" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' spin-bowling issue

Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan have formed a potent spin-bowling duo for the Titans.

On the bowling front, Aakash Chopra isn't sure whether the Gujarat Titans can play Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in tandem.

"They aren't able to play too many Indian spinners, although Sai Kishore bowls well and is a bit of a wicket-taker and Jayant Yadav is okay. Will they be able to play both overseas spinners?" he questioned (9:25).

The reputed commentator feels Shubman Gill and company might have to play an overseas seamer in Mohammed Shami's absence.

"They will want to do that a lot, but because Shami isn't there, there might be a temptation to play either Joshua Little or Spencer Johnson, and then play Rashid and an Indian spinner. That is where you feel the Indian spin contingent is not as strong as it should have been," Chopra stated.

Sai Kishore did not play a single game for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Jayant Yadav went wicketless and conceded 26 runs in his four overs in the only game he played last season.

