"If you play so many sweeps, there will be a clean sweep" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's batting collapse in 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Aakash Chopra has lightheartedly said that Australia will be clean-swept in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy if their batters continue to persistently employ the sweep shot.

Pat Cummins and Co. were bowled out for 113 in their second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against India in Delhi on Sunday, February 19. The hosts then chased down the 115-run fourth-innings target with six wickets to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted a gloomy future for the visitors, saying:

"Sweep, then sweep, and then again sweep. If you play so many sweeps, there will be a clean sweep, not for you but for your opposition team, which is Team India. So Australia - I feel the situation has changed from bad to worse."

Chopra highlighted how Australia flattered to deceive with their counterattacking approach in the few overs they played on Saturday but went down like ninepins the following day. He observed:

"If we talk about last evening, it seemed that Australia will counterattack - the Kangaroos will jump, but it could not happen. They fell like a pack of cards, one after the other. We expected the match to go to the fourth day but it was over on Sunday itself."

Australia seemed to be comfortably placed at 61/1 at the close of play on Day 2, with a lead of 62 runs and nine second-innings wickets in hand. However, they lost their last eight wickets for just 28 runs on Sunday to cede the advantage to the hosts.

"It wasn't even a 50-over match" - Aakash Chopra on Australia getting bowled out in less than 32 overs

Aakash Chopra joked that the visiting batting lineup didn't even last a 50-over innings, elaborating:

"What are you doing - so much hurry. Where does everyone have to go? Both we and the opposition team are in a hurry.

"The opposition team played just 31.1 overs in the second innings. I remember they probably played just 32 overs in Nagpur. If you finish like this in 30-odd overs, it wasn't even a 50-over match."

The former Indian opener added that the rest of the Australian batters contributed like tailenders once Travis Head was dismissed, stating:

"The 50-over series will come later. At least try to play 100-125 overs now because that is not happening. Marnus Labuschagne scored 35 and Travis Head scored 43, but it seemed the tail got out once Head was dismissed because the runs were seen like the tail."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that a 4-0 reversal in the series could deny Australia a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He highlighted that Sri Lanka will overtake the Aussies with a 2-0 win in the away series against New Zealand in such a scenario.

