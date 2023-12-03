"If Virat plays at No. 3, you won't be able to make a place for Ishan" - Aakash Chopra on the huge opportunity for Jitesh Sharma in 5th IND-AUS T20I

Aakash Chopra feels the fifth T20I against Australia presents a great opportunity for Jitesh Sharma to put forth his case as a lower-middle-order wicketkeeper-batter in India's T20 World Cup squad.

With the Men in Blue having an unassailable 3-1 lead, the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday is only of academic interest. However, Jitesh, who smashed 35 runs off 19 deliveries in the fourth T20I, will want to play another swashbuckling knock to consolidate his claim for a spot in the Indian squad for next year's T20 World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the game's significance for some players. As for Jitesh, he said (3:30):

"I think how big an opportunity it is for Jitesh. Ishan Kishan is a gun player. He scored half-centuries in the first two matches. However, the big news is that if Virat (Kohli) plays at No. 3, you won't be able to make a place for Ishan. So only a keeper who plays at No. 5 or No. 6 can play."

The former India opener reckons the game is crucial for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He explained (3:05):

"I feel it's an important game for Rutu and Yashasvi because the more runs you score, the closer you will remain to the Indian team when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are back. Keep accumulating runs so that the pressure remains on the selectors."

Although Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, Shubman Gill has been picked in the squad. The latter could replace either Gaikwad or Jaiswal as one of the openers in that series, although the trio might form the top three.

"It is a good game to enhance his reputation as a wicket-taker with the new ball" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar conceded 22 runs in his second over in the fourth T20I. [P/C: BCCI]

On the bowling front, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Deepak Chahar needs to perform better with the new ball. He elaborated (4:00):

"Deepak Chahar, because he is becoming a regular member in all formats, needs to make a comeback after proving slightly expensive with the new ball. He picked up wickets in the last match, but it is a good game to enhance his reputation as a wicket-taker with the new ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Avesh Khan needs to make the most of his opportunities. He stated:

"Avesh also won't get too many opportunities, let's be honest. Although he is in the team, I always feel whether he will be alright because the pace has gone down from earlier and before the last game, the economy was more than nine in T20I cricket, with a slightly bigger sample size, which is not a good thing."

Chopra also questioned whether the hosts could include Washington Sundar in the playing XI and go with a six-bowler theory. However, he doesn't see that happening.

Poll : Should Jitesh Sharma be India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes