"In our times, there was no such media hype" - Former World Cup winner's massive claim on stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations

Former World Cup winner Syed Kirmani made a massive claim on the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations. The team had a victory celebration in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4, a day after winning their maiden IPL title.

In a conversation with 'India Today,' Syed Kirmani, talking about the stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations, expressed how there was no social media hype or TV that could lead to such situations.

"My condolences to bereaved families. This was a deadly welcome to IPL champions. In our times, there was no such media hype and there was no TV and there was no such thing which could lead to such things," Kirmani stated.

The former cricketer added that the celebration and felicitation could have been slightly delayed after things settled down post the victory.

"On that count I suppose if RCB waited for 17 (18) years to become champions and organizers, whosoever it may be could have waited for a while for things to settle down and then organize a show to felicitate these great heroes of RCB," he said.

Kirmani was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team and also played 88 Tests for the country in his career.

RCB beat PBKS in IPL 2025 final to clinch maiden title

The IPL 2025 final was played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, RCB put up a competitive total of 190/9 on the board from their 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 while valuable contributions came from Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma.

The bowlers then stood up to the task, putting up an impressive performance as they successfully restricted PBKS to 184/7 and defended the total to win by six runs and clinch their maiden IPL trophy. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets apiece while Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Romario Shepherd picked up a wicket each.

RCB had previously played three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but fell short on all three occasions and had failed to cross the line.

