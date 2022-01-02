"I don't want to be Hanuma Vihari right now" - Aakash Chopra on what must be going through the middle-order batter's mind

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that he doesn't want to be Hanuma Vihari at the moment, considering the way the middle-order batter has been treated.

Vihari had strung together a match-saving partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin in the Sydney Test against Australia despite having suffered a hamstring tear. However, he was not even named in the Indian squad for the home series against New Zealand and did not play the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked what must be going through the mind of a player like Hanuma Vihari at the time. He replied:

"He will be sad. Honestly speaking, I don't want to be Hanuma Vihari right now because you don't play me a match at home. Last time when I had played for India, my hamstring was torn, but despite that I batted and saved India in Sydney."

The former India cricketer highlighted the slightly unfair treatment that has been meted out to Hanuma Vihari. Chopra explained:

"After that, when the matches are there at home, you don't play me. You play someone else at home and tell me to go to South Africa and get ready and that they will play me there. I go to South Africa and get ready as well, score runs after swallowing a bitter pill but still you don't play me. If you don't want to play me, what are you doing with me?"

While Shreyas Iyer was handed a debut in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, Vihari was sent to South Africa as part of the India A side. The 28-year-old was again ignored for the first Test against the Proteas, with an out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane picked ahead of him.

"We cannot feel what must be going through Hanuma Vihari's mind" - Aakash Chopra

Hanuma Vihari has played just one Test match at home

Aakash Chopra added it is difficult to fathom what must be going through Hanuma Vihari's mind. He elaborated:

"He has got every right to be unhappy. I am sure Rahul Dravid would have spoken to him, Kohli would have also spoken and explained to him. Explanation is fine but the pain is felt only by whoever gets injured. We cannot feel what must be going through Hanuma Vihari's mind at the moment, we can only show empathy."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that Hanuma Vihari should have played the home series against New Zealand and probably the Boxing Day Test against South Africa as well. Chopra observed:

"I don't think he will be very happy with the way his Test career is shaping up because he should have been played. He should have been played the Kanpur Test and probably the Centurion one also. Play him a few matches in India as well, I am not particularly happy about that."

Vihari has played 11 of his 12 Tests in overseas conditions. He has given a decent account of himself in his limited opportunities and deserves a longer run in the playing XI.

