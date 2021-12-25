IND vs SA 2021: What is a Boxing Day Test match, which India and South Africa will play?

India and South Africa will lock horns in a 2021 Boxing Day Test match, starting tomorrow at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Boxing Day is a big occasion in cricket because some of the most high-profile Test matches begin on this day, especially in SENA countries.

Australia will host England in a Boxing Day Test match Down Under, while India and South Africa will battle in Centurion.

The Boxing Day falls on December 26, the day after Christmas. Back in 1800s, it used to be a day when servants would receive gifts in special Christmas boxes from their employers.

It is a public holiday in many countries. One of the best ways to enjoy a holiday is to watch a cricket match live at the stadium. Due to this reason, the Boxing Day Test matches always attract thousands of fans to the venue.

SuperSport Park @SuperSportPark



Full story:



#WhereLegendsRise Unfortunately spectators will not be allowed to attend the Boxing Day Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park. The match will be played behind closed doors. We look foward to hosting you soon.Full story: bit.ly/3snrh4i Unfortunately spectators will not be allowed to attend the Boxing Day Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park. The match will be played behind closed doors. We look foward to hosting you soon.Full story: bit.ly/3snrh4i#WhereLegendsRise https://t.co/SBJwfUU7tn

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be able to attend the Boxing Day Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion. However, fans in Australia will get a chance to watch the third Ashes Test match live at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What happened in India's last Boxing Day Test match?

India beat Australia in the Boxing Day Test match of 2020

India were on a tour of Australia during this time last year. The two nations squared off at the MCG in the 2020 Boxing Day Test match. Although the visitors did not have captain Virat Kohli's services available for the big game, they managed to trounce the Aussies by eight wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane recorded his last Test hundred in that match. The right-handed batter will be keen to end his drought of centuries in the 2021 Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see if India can end another year with a special win in the Boxing Day Test match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee