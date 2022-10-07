IND vs SA 2022: "Lacks experience when it comes to playing against a big team" - Kamran Akmal on Sanju Samson's performance in 1st ODI

Kamran Akmal believes that Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson doesn't have much experience playing against top international teams.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Pakistani wicketkeeper pointed out how Samson took a lot of time to get going in India's ODI series opener against South Africa on Thursday, October 6. He opined that the right-handed batter didn't show enough intent early on.

He added that while Samson scored big runs in the clash, he should have played with a better strike rate, considering it was a 40-over encounter. Akmal suggested the Men in Blue would have clinched the contest if Samson had undertaken an attacking approach right from the start.

Akmal explained:

"Sanju Samson took his time initially. It would have been a different story if he had attacked right from the start. He did score 86 runs in the match, but there was a lack of intent in the first 30-35 balls that he faced. He lacks experience when it comes to playing against a big team."

Samson impressed many with his unbeaten 86-run knock off 63 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as India suffered a nine-run loss, failing to chase down South Africa's total of 249 in the shortened 40-over fixture.

"Showed how an experienced batter would play in such crucial situations" - Kamran Akmal impressed by Shreyas Iyer's performance in 1st ODI

Akmal lauded India's Shreyas Iyer for his mature knock against the Proteas. He highlighted how the batter accumulated crucial runs for this side at a brisk pace.

He reckoned that the hosts would have had a significant chance of registering a victory if Shreyas had been at the crease for a longer period of time. Akmal added:

"Shreyas Iyer showed how an experienced batter would play in such crucial situations, scoring quick runs and generating momentum. He did a fine job. If he hadn't got out, India could have gone on to win the match."

Shreyas was one of India's top performers with the bat in the first ODI, scoring a stunning half-century under pressure. He smashed 50 runs off 37 deliveries before falling to Lungi Ngidi.

Akmal blamed a slow start by the top-order batters for India's loss. He stated that the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan's underwhelming strike rates shifted the game in South Africa's favor.

He said:

"The target was quite gettable. Ruturaj should have played a bit faster. Even Ishan Kishan played quite slow. They should have maintained a better scoring rate, considering that it was a 40-over game. India would have chased the total if they hadn't played slowly at that stage"

Both Gaikwad and Kishan struggled against the South African bowlers. While Gaikwad took 42 balls for his 19, Kishan managed 20 runs off 37 balls.

