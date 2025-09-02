Insurance company drags Rajasthan Royals to Supreme Court over Sreesanth injury in 2012: Reports

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) have found themselves in legal trouble after an insurance company appealed against a verdict in the franchise's favour in the Supreme Court. A Times of India report claimed that in IPL 2012, former RR pacer S Sreesanth was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury that he had suffered in a practice match in Jaipur.

The report said that the franchise, who had insured the players under a special contingency policy worth over ₹8.7 crore, filed a claim of around ₹82 lakh, stating that Sreesanth's injury had forced him to miss the full season.

However, the insurance company rejected the claim, saying that the pacer was already suffering from a toe injury he had sustained in 2011, which was not disclosed when the policy was taken. They claimed that the previous injury could have had an impact on his availability, thereby making RR's claim invalid.

The case went before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which favoured RR and ordered the insurance company to pay. That forced the company to approach the Supreme Court.

RR adamant that toe injury did not force Sreesanth to miss IPL 2012

In the court, the inaugural IPL champions reiterated that the pacer was not hampered by the toe injury, and he had been ruled out due to a knee injury during the insured period. The Supreme Court bench, comprising of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, raised questions about whether the toe injury had been revealed. They also said that if the insurance company had been aware of the injury, they could have declined coverage or asked for a higher premium.

The report said that the Supreme Court had asked the insurance company to submit additional documents, including the original application of the policy and the pacer's fitness certificates. Sreesanth returned to play seven matches for RR in IPL 2013, where he took five wickets at an economy rate of 7.52.

