After the latest mishap when 13 members in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp tested positive for COVID-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking all sorts to precaution to prevent a similar outbreak in the future. In addition to staying in a bio-secure bubble, everyone has been asked to install a particular health app and given contact-tracing electronic badges by the board.

These bluetooth-enabled badges will have to be worn even by the families of players and support staff, whose whereabouts will be automatically sent in an extensive report to the BCCI. These measures trace contact if someone tests COVID-19 positive in the future.

“The BCCI has put in place robust system which sees not just the players, but also the support staff, officials and family members travelling with them wearing these BEEKs badges which will give the board a detailed report on who all we are coming in contact with by using data on movement and interaction,” a franchise official told ANI on condition of anonymity.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid out by the various stakeholders, these badges will have to be worn at all times except for when the individual is inside his/her room or when players are on the ground.

BCCI has asked for body temperature to be daily updated on the app

Everyone inside the bubble will further be tested every fifth day. Image Credits: PTI

The BCCI has also asked everyone to install a health app on their phones for keeping track of the daily temperatures and entering it on the digital platform.

“The health app is brilliant and moreover, it can pre-empt if your body is vulnerable to some foreign body or if you are at a health risk. That way, you can keep a tab on how you manage your activities. All you need to do is check your temperature and log it on the application. The rest is taken care of by the app,” another franchise official explained.

The BCCI was forced to move IPL 2020 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India. The 13th edition will be played behind closed doors at three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – starting from September 19, with the final scheduled for November 10.