IPL 2020: 'Rohit Sharma has the ability to play as a finisher,' says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has the ability to finish the innings for his side.

The former opener said that he prefers Sharma at the top of the order, but would push him down to No.3 if he doesn't strike form in the first few matches.

"I will make Rohit Sharma open the innings in the first few matches. If his form isn't that great then I will send him to bat at No.3 and make Suryakumar Yadav open the batting. Because Rohit Sharma has the ability to play as a finisher," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

The 71-year-old said Mumbai Indians can also avail the services of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard for the finisher's role.

Gavaskar is of the opinion that the more balls Rohit Sharma plays, the more destructive he can be, and thus would not consider sending him to bat any lower than No.3.

"You can even use Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya as a finisher. But Rohit Sharma is such a batsman that the more the number of overs he plays, the more beneficial it will be for his team," he further added.

If Suryakumar Yadav scores under pressure, he can make a case for himself in the Indian team: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that a successful IPL 2020 season could bring Suryakumar Yadav in national reckoning

Suryakumar Yadav had a fantastic IPL 2018 for the Mumbai Indians and backed it up with another brilliant IPL campaign as well as a solid domestic season the following year. His performances were recognized by the selectors as he was sent with the India A team on their tour to New Zealand.

Gavaskar believes that if Yadav has another strong IPL outing in him, he could be knocking on the selectors' door once again. The former batsman thinks Yadav could even get a call-up to the senior India side if he does well this year.

Advertisement

"IPL is a tournament full of pressure. If Suryakumar Yadav scores runs under pressure, and if he scores consistently in tough situations, then of course the selection committee will consider his name for the Indian limited-overs team," Gavaskar said.

The defending champions will kickstart their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on 19th September in the UAE.