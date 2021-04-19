"Right-handed version of Shivam Dube!"- Fans roast MS Dhoni as he fails again

MS Dhoni failed to give the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings a big finish that they needed as he scored just 18 runs off 17 balls. The 39-year-old did score a couple of boundaries but looked rusty for most of his innings.

Trying to muscle the ball over the fence, MS Dhoni could only slice it into the hands of the fielder at cover off the bowling of young Chetan Sakariya. CSK looked on course to get a total in excess of 200, but their skipper's relatively slow knock might have cost them 10-15 runs towards the end.

Twitter trolls MS Dhoni for yet another failure

CSK fans were hopeful of seeing their talisman back to his vintage best. Unfortunately, it was not to be as MS Dhoni had yet another failure with the bat. While many hope the 39-year-old will deliver sooner rather than later, others took this opportunity to troll the former Indian skipper.

Many believe Sam Curran should have been the one to walk out ahead of MS Dhoni as the young English all-rounder has been in stunning form with the bat. Here's what Twitterati had to say about Dhoni's uncharacteristic knock and CSK's innings as a whole:

Raina and Dhoni completely sucked the life out of the game. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 19, 2021

Dream wicket for Chetan Sakriya, smashed for a boundary and picked the wicket of MS Dhoni in the next ball - just 23 years old and has picked some of the wickets greats in IPL. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021

Rayudu, Raina and Dhoni. Sakariya has won the battle between experience and youth. #CSKvRR #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 19, 2021

Thala dhoni after playing test knock :- pic.twitter.com/Y6K3Ry3QsW — ABHI⁴⁵ 🤸 (@hitmanfan_abhi) April 19, 2021

In my CSK XI, Sam Curran will bat ahead of Dhoni.#CSKvsRR #IPL2021 — Narbavi (@Narbavi) April 19, 2021

Last time when Dhoni made 50, Corona was just a beer. — chikoo ➐ (@tweeterrant) April 19, 2021

66 off 31 balls between Du Plessis, Curran & Bravo (213 SR).



These quick innings with high SR have huge value and have made up for Gaikwad, Raina and Dhoni's 10+ ball innings with SRs less than 115 (they scored 46 off 45 at 102 SR).



In short - find players with high peak SRs. — Dan Weston (@SAAdvantage) April 19, 2021

Dhoni coming ahead of Curran has costed CSK probably around 20 runs. — Rahul (@Rv__97) April 19, 2021

Sam Curran watching Dhoni going in ahead of him and playing a knock like that pic.twitter.com/5oFB7sGDaf — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) April 19, 2021

Chennai’s MVP this season @CurranSM comes in with just a dozen-and-half balls left, and the team’s card not exactly blooming. Why #CSKvRR #IPL2021 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 19, 2021

Don't troll dhoni not his fault



Came in at 14th over

6 big overs left

Csk were just 125 with the loss of 5 big wickets

Only Disabled players jadeja Curran left in dugout



So this innings 18(17) is a calculated sensible innings ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hDlAdtxG0H — Prakathi Wears Mask 😷 (@galwithnochill) April 19, 2021

Lara: "I am not afraid to say it" about sending Curran over Dhoni. — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) April 19, 2021

Dhoni got some runs, but laboured. Timing awry, reflexes not as razor sharp as of old obviously. Should perhaps have cone after the in form Curran — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 19, 2021

Dhoni is a legendary, right handed version of Shivam Dube 😂 — Vikram Narayanaswamy (@vikramagn) April 19, 2021

Who Said Dhoni Retired From Test Cricket???????????????🙂 pic.twitter.com/YNgmsaoBe6 — 🖤 (@KingIsArrived) April 19, 2021

With chasing being a successful trend at the Wankhede Stadium, MS Dhoni's men knew they had to put up a daunting total on the board. Their innings in a nutshell was all about batsmen failing to convert their starts into big scores.

The likes of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali all looked good at the start before perishing. There was no one who could play the anchor's role till the end. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers were brilliant with their change of pace which ensured that the batsmen couldn't line them up.

Dwayne Bravo's late cameo of 20 off just 8 balls has ensured that although CSK lost 9 wickets, they have set a fighting total of 189 for RR to chase down. With dew being a challenging factor, CSK will need to bowl really well to defend this target.