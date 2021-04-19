"Right-handed version of Shivam Dube!"- Fans roast MS Dhoni as he fails again

MS Dhoni failed to give the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings a big finish that they needed as he scored just 18 runs off 17 balls. The 39-year-old did score a couple of boundaries but looked rusty for most of his innings.
Trying to muscle the ball over the fence, MS Dhoni could only slice it into the hands of the fielder at cover off the bowling of young Chetan Sakariya. CSK looked on course to get a total in excess of 200, but their skipper's relatively slow knock might have cost them 10-15 runs towards the end.
Twitter trolls MS Dhoni for yet another failure
CSK fans were hopeful of seeing their talisman back to his vintage best. Unfortunately, it was not to be as MS Dhoni had yet another failure with the bat. While many hope the 39-year-old will deliver sooner rather than later, others took this opportunity to troll the former Indian skipper.
Many believe Sam Curran should have been the one to walk out ahead of MS Dhoni as the young English all-rounder has been in stunning form with the bat. Here's what Twitterati had to say about Dhoni's uncharacteristic knock and CSK's innings as a whole:
With chasing being a successful trend at the Wankhede Stadium, MS Dhoni's men knew they had to put up a daunting total on the board. Their innings in a nutshell was all about batsmen failing to convert their starts into big scores.
The likes of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali all looked good at the start before perishing. There was no one who could play the anchor's role till the end. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers were brilliant with their change of pace which ensured that the batsmen couldn't line them up.
Dwayne Bravo's late cameo of 20 off just 8 balls has ensured that although CSK lost 9 wickets, they have set a fighting total of 189 for RR to chase down. With dew being a challenging factor, CSK will need to bowl really well to defend this target.