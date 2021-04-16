IPL 2021: [Watch] Quinton de Kock explains his pre-match routine

Mumbai Indians recently shared a video where Quinton de Kock was seen getting into the groove for his side's next game. The South African revealed the last time he batted under lights was in the IPL 2020. Hence, he was seen getting some practice under lights to get accustomed to the conditions.

Mumbai Indians shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "Quinny hits the nets for an hour-long batting session under the lights and reveals his pre-match routine to us!"

🔥 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲-𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 🔥



Quinny hits the nets for an hour-long batting session under the lights and reveals his pre-match routine to us! 💪💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #KhelTakaTak #IPL2021 @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/xmRi9gSdXd — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2021

In the clip, Quinton de Kock played some exquisite strokes in the nets. Explaining his pre-match routine, the wicketkeeper-batsman said:

"I like to bat for 15 minutes just normally. Focussing on the first 30 balls of an innings and then just technical thing. I like to practice, especially on these wickets. I was practising trying to hit the ball late. Then obviously did some extra spin work. That's all i was focussing on. That's my usual pre-match routine, but it was an extended one."

Quinton de Kock missed his side's first game of the season against RCB as he was still in quarantine. In the second encounter against KKR, the wicketkeeper-batsman failed at the top of the order, with Varun Chakravarthy dismissing him for 2.

MI, however, went on to clinch a memorable victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders after staging an unbelievable comeback with the ball in the last five overs.

Quinton de Kock's brilliant IPL 2020

Quinton de Kock

One of the reasons for MI's domination last season was Quinton de Kock's form with the bat. The opening batsman amassed 503 runs in the last IPL in 16 games at an average of 35.92. Apart from his consistency, De Kock also batted with a healthy strike rate of 140.50.

Advertisement

Overall, in his IPL career, the South African has played 67 games while averaging 31.12 with a strike rate of 133.12.

His explosive batting at the top also allowed Rohit Sharma to settle early on in his innings in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. Quinton de Kock's hard hitting game lets Rohit Sharma play the anchor role and this combination worked like a charm last season for the Mumbai Indians.

Hence, MI will be hoping that the South African wicketkeeper-batsman can hit the ground running soon in the 14th edition of the IPL. MI will be in action tomorrow against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Over the last 1⃣3⃣ years, cricketing talents from all over the 🌎 and millions of fans have been a close-knit group!



It's this feeling of unity and togetherness that makes #MumbaiIndians 𝙃𝙖𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙆𝙞 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 💙#OneFamily #MI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nNkrdR9Hh3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 12, 2021