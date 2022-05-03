"They have tried to adopt a philosophy, but couldn’t put together a team for the same" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings’ struggles in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra reckons that while the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have decided to go with a clear-cut aggressive batting philosophy for IPL 2022, they have failed to put together a team to pull off the strategy. The former Indian batter added that self-doubt has forced the franchise to retract to an extent, as a result of which they are stuck somewhere in between.

PBKS’ IPL 2022 campaign is on thin ice. They are languishing in eighth position in the points table, with only four wins after nine matches. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will face a rampant Gujarat Titans (GT) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, 3 May.

Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra shared his views on Punjab Kings’ aggressive approach and pointed out:

“They have tried to adopt a philosophy, but they couldn’t put together a team for the same. And hence, their implementation has failed. Neither have they been able to stay totally committed to the philosophy towards the end.”

The franchise needed to chase 154 to beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match. However, their batting stumbled and they were held to 133 for eight. Chopra opined that while PBKS have a few hard-hitting batters, the lack of depth is hurting them. He elaborated:

“For the Punjab Kings, it’s a do or die situation. They need to pounce back like cornered tigers. They should have won the last match. Liam Livingstone hit two sixes off Bishnoi and the game seemed set. However, he got out to Mohsin Khan and the rest is history. They have explosive batters but lack the depth to pull off that aggressive philosophy.”

Punjab were 88 for three after 12 overs in the chase. Livingstone (18) fell caught behind to Mohsin’s first ball in the 13th over, trying to scoop the pacer. The Kings completely lost their way after that.

“Whatever happens, they manage to find a way to win” - Aakash Chopra on GT’s success in IPL 2022

Sharing his thoughts on Gujarat, Chopra added that they too have been in tricky situations but, unlike PBKS, have found a way out every time. Hailing the Hardik Pandya-led franchise, he said:

“Gujarat have been absolutely stellar in IPL 2022. Whatever happens, they manage to find a way to win, often in the last over. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have stood up in some games. If others fail, Rashid Khan comes in and goes berserk with the bat. In two matches, Hardik Pandya batted very well.”

Gujarat have won eight out of nine matches in their debut IPL season so far and are leading the points table.

