"Should be nowhere near India's captaincy debate!" - Fans slam captain KL Rahul as Rahul Tewatia sinks LSG in IPL 2022

Rahul Tewatia (R) took advantage of KL Rahul's poor captaincy and gave GT their first win (P.C.: iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 29, 2022 12:03 AM IST
News

KL Rahul didn't have the best of days as captain as the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in thrilling fashion in the end with a couple of deliveries to spare.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia once again won the game almost single-handedly for his team, showing why he was paid big bucks in the IPL 2022 auction. Fans on Twitter trolled LSG and KL Rahul for bottling their target defense despite having GT in a spot of bother with five overs to go.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rahul Tewatia clearly doesn’t like a team lead by KL Rahul. 😭
What did Rahul say to him? Changed the plan completely and started bowling on pads after that talk.
KL Rahul seriously needs to think more on his captaincy.
Avesh or Chameera will end up bowling one over less.Not sure whose call it was, but KL Rahul as captain is very, very ordinary. Should be nowhere near India's future captaincy debate #CricketTwitter
Tewatia finishing off a game where his team was behind the eight ball against a team led by KL Rahul. Seen that before!
Finally Rahul succeeding in Gujarat.
KL Rahul. Bhai please, please, PLEASE, leave captaincy. It ain't for you my man.
Chameera after a sensational start won't bowl his 4 overs quota That's captain KL Rahul for you 😇#LSGvGT
0(1) with the Bat💩 With his Captaincy TacticsLadies and Gentlemen, KL Rahul your MOTM for today https://t.co/zqZvnA6EK1
KL Rahul as a captain on the field https://t.co/jrCTEiFPpa
KL Rahul should never captain any cricket team in the future. He is just not made for it.
Kl Rahul defeated Lucknow Supergiants by giving bowling to spinners in death overs!!#IPL2022 #LSGvsGT https://t.co/uwwAtWBKDw
Unimpressed with KL Rahul's captaincy today. Exhausted the overs Krunal Pandya, their best spinner, too early. Gave Deepak Hooda one over too many. Did not let Chameera, who looked menacing, bowl his full quota of four overs.In the end these slip-ups proved costly #IPL2022
@venkatatweets Rahul’s captaincy is the biggest kryptonite for this team...Gambhir-Andy Flower & Sanjeev Goenka really need to think if he can continue being their captain if the results go really awry & he fritters away matches like these.
KL Rahul looking at his captaincy https://t.co/PNUrG1TB5A

KL Rahul giving Deepak Hooda the 16th over proved to be a turning point

Despite Mohammed Shami running through the LSG top order with the new ball, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni scored crucial half-centuries that helped their team recover brilliantly to post a fighting total of 158/6 in their 20 overs.

The total still looked a bit under par and the LSG bowlers needed early wickets to keep themselves in the game. They did exactly that as Shubman Gill was dismissed in the first over and Vijay Shankar soon followed.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade consolidated GT's chase. But just when it looked like the duo would tee off, LSG's slower bowlers pulled things back nicely. Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda were brilliant with the ball as GT were in deep trouble needing 69 off the last five overs.

However, Rahul Tewatia had other ideas as he cashed-in on Hooda's third over. Many believe that with four overs of pace left, it was a blunder from Rahul to give the part-timer the third over. 40 runs of the 16th and the 17th over together broke the chase open for GT.

Although GT lost David Miller, young Abhinav Manohar showed why he is highly rated. The 27-year-old showed no signs of nerves on his IPL debut as he smashed three boundaries in the seven balls that he faced.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tewatia had the last laugh as he smashed the ball to the boundary and handed GT their first win of the season. LSG and KL Rahul will rue their poor death bowling as that was what cost them the game.

Edited by Parimal
