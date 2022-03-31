IPL 2022: [Watch] CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja "fires it up" ahead of LSG clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to get back to winning ways after losing their IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The team seems to have put the game in the rearview mirror to prepare for their next game.

Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be in his element as CSK shared a reel of their new skipper going through the motions before the game.

Here's a quick look at the post captioned:

"🔥 8️⃣ 🆙"

In the latest update, the team was seen leaving for the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 31) where they are set to lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who lost their first IPL 2022 game too.

CSK opener Devon Conway comments on MS Dhoni passing the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

In a move that shocked the cricket world, MS Dhoni announced that he would be handing over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja prior to the start of IPL 2022.

Talking about it was Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who shared his conversation with Dhoni regarding the captaincy.

"I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, 'you're sure you don't want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?' But he said, 'no, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool.'"

He also shared his thoughts on being in the same dressing room as Dhoni and Jadeja. Conway described them as normal, down-to-earth human beings. He commented:

"They are just normal men, normal grown guys, just down to earth. No aura about them, easy to get along with and easy to talk to. So it's been really good to interact with those two legends of Indian cricket."

