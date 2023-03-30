IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on March 31 for GT vs CSK match

A cracker of a contest awaits fans with no rain predicted when Gujarat Titans (GT) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter on Friday, March 31.

The Titans enter the tournament as the reigning champions and will look to defend the title. Led by Hardik Pandya, many pundits didn't count them as potential winners at the start of last season. But the side stuck together and played some good cricket to sweep home the trophy in their debut season.

They have strengthened their squad further by adding the likes of Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, and Kane Williamson, among others at the mini-auction last year. GT will hope to replicate their form from last year and make a winning start to IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, finished last year with only four wins from 14 games. Their campaign was marred by controversy and Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as skipper after a miserable start to IPL 2022.

The Super Kings have brought some reinforcements in the form of Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane. Stokes, Jadeja, and MS Dhoni form one of the best middle orders in the competition, coupled with the presence of Moeen Ali at the top and quality bowlers, making CSK one of the title contenders this year.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on March 31 - No rain predicted

Ahmedabad has witnessed seasonal rains in the last couple of days and there were threats that the weather might play a spoilsport in the IPL 2023 opener between GT and CSK.

However, much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game as per accuweather.com. Cloud cover will also be the bare minimum during the game.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two less than the original temperature, with humidity being close to 20 percent.

