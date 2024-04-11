IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT match (Updated)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, April 10, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

GT won the toss and elected to bowl. RR lost their first two wickets before reaching the 50-run mark. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag helped the team bounce back with their respective half-centuries. Parag continued his brilliant run and was the highest-scorer with 76 runs off 48 deliveries. Samson remained unbeaten on 68 runs off 38 deliveries.

RR posted a total of 196 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma took a wicket apiece.

Shubman Gill played a crucial innings for GT with his knock of 72 runs off 44 deliveries and provided GT with a solid platform. Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia added 38 runs for the seventh wicket. Rashid hit a four on the last delivery of GT’s innings and helped the team win the match by three wickets. Kuldeep Sen was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 41 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 - 29 12 2 R Parag (RR) 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 - 3 - 17 17 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 4 SV Samson (RR) 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 - 3 - 24 10 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 6 - 226 45 37.66 177 127.68 - - - 23 3 6 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 2 186 80* 62 96 193.75 - 2 - 7 17 7 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 3 178 64* 178 105 169.52 - 1 - 8 15 8 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 5 5 - 177 63 35.4 85 208.23 - 1 - 14 16 9 S Dube (CSK) 5 5 1 176 51 44 110 160 - 1 - 10 13 10 T Stubbs (DC) 5 5 2 174 71* 58 90 193.33 - 2 1 9 14

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer this season and has made 316 runs in five games at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of 146.29. Riyan Parag has jumped to the second position from fourth and has made 261 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 158.18.

Shubman Gill has jumped to the third position from fifth and has made 255 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 151.78. Sanju Samson has moved to fourth place from sixth and has scored 246 runs in five outings at an average of 82.

Sai Sudharsan has slipped to fifth place from second and has scored 226 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 127.68. Heinrich Klaasen has moved to sixth position from third. He has scored 186 runs in five matches at an average of 62.

Nicholas Pooran is still in seventh place and has scored 178 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 169.52. Abhishek Sharma is still the eighth-highest run-scorer with 177 runs to his name in five games at an average of 35.40.

Shivam Dube is still in ninth place and has scored 176 runs in five games at an average of 44. Tristan Stubbs is still in 10th position and has 174 runs to his name in five games at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 193.33.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 5 5 108 18 - 132 10 3/11 13.2 7.33 10.8 - - 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 128 9 4/29 14.22 8 10.66 1 - 3 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 5 5 110 18.2 - 160 8 4/29 20 8.72 13.75 1 - 4 MM Sharma (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 216 8 3/25 27 9.39 17.25 - - 5 G Coetzee (MI) 4 4 87 14.3 - 154 7 4/34 22 10.62 12.42 1 - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 5 5 120 20 1 170 7 2/21 24.28 8.5 17.14 - - 7 K Rabada (PBKS) 5 5 120 20 - 173 7 2/23 24.71 8.65 17.14 - - 8 UT Yadav (GT) 6 6 108 18 - 190 7 2/22 27.14 10.55 15.42 - - 9 MP Yadav (LSG) 3 3 54 9 - 54 6 3/14 9 6 9 - - 10 Yash Thakur (LSG) 3 3 65 10.5 1 111 6 5/30 18.5 10.24 10.83 - 1

Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to the top of the list of the bowlers with the most wickets and has picked 10 wickets in five games at an average of 13.20.

Mustafizur Rahman has moved to second position and has picked nine wickets in four matches at an average of 14.22. Arshdeep Singh is still the third-highest wicket-taker and has picked eight wickets in five games at an average of 20.

Mohit Sharma has moved to fourth place from fifth and has eight wickets to his name in six games at a strike rate of 17.25. Gerald Coetzee has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has picked seven wickets in four games at an economy of 10.62.

Khaleel Ahmed is still in sixth position and has picked seven wickets in five matches at an average of 24.28. Kagiso Rabada is still the seventh-leading wicket-taker and has seven wickets to his name in five outings at an economy of 8.65.

Umesh Yadav has jumped to eighth place and has picked seven wickets in six games at an average of 27.14. Mayank Yadav has slipped to ninth position from eighth and has taken six wickets in three games at a strike rate of nine.

Yash Thakur has moved to 10th place from ninth and has picked six wickets in three innings at an economy of six