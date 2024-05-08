IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after SRH vs LSG match (Updated)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, May 8. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the clash. LSG won the toss and elected to bat.

They lost their first two wickets for just 21 runs and could make only 27 runs in the Powerplay. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya 36 runs for the third wicket before both the batters were dismissed within a small interval.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni added 99 runs for the fifth wicket and remained unbeaten. Badoni scored 55 runs off just 30 deliveries, while Pooran made 48 runs off 26 deliveries. LSG scored 165 runs for the loss of four wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 12 runs in four overs.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head helped SRH reach the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs. Abhishek scored 75 runs off 28 deliveries, while Head finished with 89 runs off 30 deliveries. SRH won the match by 10 wickets.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 TM Head (SRH) 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 SV Samson (RR) 11 11 4 471 86 67.28 288 163.54 0 5 1 44 23 5 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 6 KL Rahul (LSG) 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 7 R Parag (RR) 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 8 PD Salt (KKR) 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 9 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 0 43 9 10 RR Pant (DC) 12 12 2 413 88* 41.3 264 156.43 0 3 0 31 25

Virat Kohli is still in first place and has made 542 runs in 11 innings at an average of 67.75. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the second-highest run-scorer and has amassed 541 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 147.01.

Travis Head has jumped to third place from fifth and has made 533 runs in outings at an average of 53.30. Sanju Samson has slipped to fourth place from third and has amassed 469 runs in 11 innings at an average of 78.16.

Sunil Narine has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has scored 461 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41.90. KL Rahul has jumped to sixth position from seventh and has made 460 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 136.09.

Riyan Parag has slipped to seventh place from sixth and has made 436 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 156.27. Philip Salt is still in eighth place and has 429 runs to his name in 11 matches at a strike rate of 183.33.

Sai Sudharsan is still in ninth place and has scored 424 runs in 11 outings at an average of 42.40. Rishabh Pant is still in 10th position and has scored 413 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 156.43.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 11 11 222 37 0 362 17 3/15 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.8 10.94 11.4 0 0 5 T Natarajan (SRH) 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 11 236 39.2 0 396 15 4/29 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 9 210 35 0 287 14 4/55 20.5 8.2 15 1 0 8 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 10 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still in first position and the leading wicket-taker and has 18 wickets to his name in 11 innings at an average of 16.50. Harshal Patel is still the second-highest wicket-taker and has 17 wickets to his name in 11 matches at an average of 21.29.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third position and has picked 16 wickets in 11 outings at a strike rate of 15. Mukesh Kumar is still in fourth place and has 15 wickets to his name in eight innings at an average of 20.80.

T Natarajan is still the fifth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.88. Arshdeep Singh is still in sixth position and has 15 wickets to his name in 11 games at an average of 26.40.

Kuldeep Yadav is still in seventh place and has taken 14 wickets in nine games at an average of 20.5. Sunil Narine is still in eighth place and has amassed 14 wickets in 11 innings at a strike rate of 18.85.

Harshit Rana is still in ninth position and has picked 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 9.56. Mustafizur Rahman is still in 10th place and has picked 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.71.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback