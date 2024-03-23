IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs RCB match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) attained first position in the IPL 2024 points table after the opening game of the tournament on Friday. CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets to earn two points in the standings.

Mustafizur Rahman and Rachin Ravindra were the architects of the Chennai Super Kings' win at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Courtesy of this victory, CSK's net run rate stands at +0.779. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's net run rate reads -0.779 with zero points after one match.

These are still early days in the IPL 2024 points table, but RCB will try to improve their net run rate quickly so that they do not face any issues during the final days of the league round.

CSK's next match is against former champions Gujarat Titans at home on March 26. Meanwhile, RCB will play their next match against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have a chance to open their account in IPL 2024 points table today

IPL 2024 action will head to Mullanpur for the first time today as the Punjab Kings kick off their new era. PBKS will host Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals for a match in the afternoon. A big win for either of the two teams can take the winner to the number one position in the standings.

Later in the day, the action will shift to Kolkata, where Eden Gardens will host a battle between two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad.

It will be a Super Saturday in IPL 2024 tonight, with many big names like Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel set to be in action. All four teams will aim to start their respective campaigns on a winning note.