IPL 2024 schedule to hinge on Election Commission of India's decision over Lok Sabha election dates - Reports 

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) faces a huge scheduling challenge with pressure from both sides of its planned window. The tournament might face a clash with the 2024 general elections and has to ensure that it wraps up in time so the players have some time off before the 2024 T20 World Cup, which begins on June 3.

The general elections, a frenzied event throughout the nation, will demand a lot of security, and conducting the IPL simultaneously will prove to be a major issue for everyone involved. However, the competition has escaped unscathed through even more perilous situations than this, and an optimal solution might not be far away.

As of now, according to PTI, the IPL Governing Council is waiting for the Election Commission of India to make their decision on the election dates. The decision to stage the tournament entirely in India or shift it overseas will be taken accordingly, once the dates for the election are announced.

The IPL has faced similar challenges in the past, with the general elections having been conducted in 2009, 2014, and 2019. The tournament was shifted entirely to South Africa for the second edition, while the first half of the seventh edition was hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the 2019 edition, the organizers released the schedule for the first 19 matches initially, which was subject to change. The rest of the fixture list was unveiled later in accordance with the local authorities and the polling dates.

IPL 2024's hosting details will play a crucial role in franchises' strategy at the mini-auction

If the prospect of an overseas nation hosting IPL 2024 becomes a reality, then it would result in the franchises making some changes to their strategy at the upcoming mini-auction on December 19.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa could be two viable nations where the IPL could be shifted if needed, and they both have diverse conditions when compared with India.

The IPL schedule is only expected to be unveiled next year though following the announcement of the election dates, which arguably puts the franchises in a tricky position.

