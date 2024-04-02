IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs LSG (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock and Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, April 2, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl. LSG scored 181 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock was the highest scorer and made 81 runs off 56 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers for Bengaluru and took two wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

RCB were bundled out for 153 runs in the chase and lost the match by 28 runs. Mahipal Lomror was the only batter who managed to go past the 30-run mark for them. Mayank Yadav shined with the ball once again for LSG and took three wickets for just 14 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 203 83* 67.66 144 140.97 - 2 - 17 8 2 R Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17 - 2 - 13 12 3 H Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 - 2 - 5 17 4 N Pooran (LSG) 3 3 2 146 64* 146 83 175.9 - 1 - 8 12 5 Q de Kock (LSG) 3 3 - 139 81 46.33 99 140.4 - 2 - 14 7 6 S Dhawan (PBKS) 3 3 - 137 70 45.66 103 133 - 1 - 16 4 7 DA Warner (DC) 3 3 - 130 52 43.33 90 144.44 - 1 - 13 8 8 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 127 45 42.33 106 119.81 - - - 10 2 9 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 3 3 - 124 63 41.33 62 200 - 1 - 9 11 10 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 3 3 - 121 64 40.33 82 147.56 - 1 - 3 9

Virat Kohli is still in first place on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has scored 203 runs in four games at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 140.97.

Riyan Parag is still the second-highest run-scorer and has made 181 runs in three games at a strike rate of 160.17. Heinrich Klaasen is still in third position and has amassed 67 runs in three matches at an average of 83.5.

Nicholas Pooran has jumped to fourth place from 10th and has made 146 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 175.9. Quinton de Kock has jumped to fifth position and has scored 139 runs in three matches at an average of 46.33.

Shikhar Dhawan has slipped to sixth place from fourth and has scored 137 runs in three games at a strike rate of 133. David Warner has moved to seventh position from fifth and has amassed 130 runs in three matches at an average of 43.33.

Sai Sudharsan has moved to eighth place from sixth and has 127 runs into his name in three games at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 119.81. Abhishek Sharma is now the ninth-highest run-scorer and was earlier in seventh place. He has made 124 runs in three innings at an average of 41.33.

Tilak Varma has slipped to 10th position from eighth and has amassed a total of 121 runs in three games at an average of 40.33.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 2 MP Yadav (LSG) 2 2 48 8 - 41 6 3/14 6.83 5.12 8 - - 3 YS Chahal (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 55 6 3/11 9.16 5.5 10 - - 4 MM Sharma (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 93 6 3/25 15.5 7.75 12 - - 5 Harshit Rana (KKR) 2 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 6 TA Boult (RR) 3 3 66 11 - 86 5 3/22 17.2 7.81 13.2 - - 7 KK Ahmed (DC) 3 3 72 12 1 88 5 2/21 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 8 N Burger (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 91 5 2/29 18.2 9.1 12 - - 9 AD Russell (KKR) 2 2 36 6 - 54 4 2/25 13.5 9 9 - - 10 GJ Maxwell (RCB) 4 3 48 8 - 59 4 2/23 14.75 7.37 12 - -

Mustafizur Rahman is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken seven wickets in three matches at an average of 15.14.

Mayank Yadav has jumped to second place and has picked six wickets in two outings at an average of 6.83. Yuzvendra Chahal has slipped to third position and has taken six wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.5.

Mohit Sharma has moved to fourth place from third and has six wickets to his name in three games at an average of 15.5. Harshit Rana has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has picked five wickets in two games at an economy of nine.

Trent Boult has moved to sixth place from fifth and has five wickets to his name in three games at an average of 17.2. Khaleel Ahmed is in seventh position and has picked five wickets in three games at an economy of 7.33.

Nandre Burger is the eighth-highest wicket-taker and has five wickets to his name in three games at an economy of 9.1. Andre Russell has picked four wickets in two matches at an average of 13.5. He has moved to ninth position from eighth.

Glenn Maxwell has jumped to 10th position and has picked four wickets in four matches at an average of 14.75.