IPL 2024 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for March 24 for GT vs MI match 

The fifth game of IPL 2024 will see last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Titans have been the most consistent team in the last two years. They won the title in their maiden IPL campaign in 2022 and finished as runner-up last year after losing to Chennai Super Kings. However, a lot has changed during the off-season with skipper Hardik Pandya joining his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill has been appointed as GT's skipper in the new season and he will look to make a winning start.

MI, on the other hand, are one of the most successful teams in IPL with five titles. However, they have also seen a captaincy change ahead of this season, with Hardik replacing Rohit Sharma at the helm. Mumbai finished one step ahead of the final last year and will look to go all the way this year.

The plot is set for a blockbuster encounter as two heavyweight teams go head to head. The weather is also flavorable for a good game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius during the start of the game and will go below 30 degrees as the game progresses.

There would be wind blowing in the ground and the humidity is also expected to be on the lower side, making it pleasant for the players.

IPL 2024: GT vs MI Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, and Naman Dhir.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Sushant Mishra.