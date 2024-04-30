IPL 2024 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 30 for LSG vs MI match

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

LSG have had a mixed campaign this year. They have won five and lost four out of nine games this season. The Super Giants are currently placed fifth in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.059.

Lucknow suffered a thumping defeat in the last against the Rajasthan Royals. The table-toppers chased 197 runs with one over to spare and seven wickets in hand. LSG will look to bounce back against the Mumbai Indians and keep themselves in the mix for a top-four finish.

MI, on the other hand, have had a dismal outing in IPL 2024. Newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya has failed to inspire his teammates as they currently languish in the penultimate position with six points. Mumbai have three wins from nine matches and boast an NRR of -0.261.

MI have lost three of their last four games and will be desperate to beat the Lucknow Super Giants to move up in the points table. With two teams fighting for the two points available, a cracking contest awaits fans in Lucknow tonight.

Speaking of the weather, it will be hot with the temperature hovering over 35 degrees Celsius throughout the game. The humidity level will be low, meaning the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees lower than the original temperature.

Moreover, according to the forecast, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game with no cloud cover.

What is the head-to-head record between LSG and MI in the IPL?

Lucknow have had the better of Mumbai whenever these two sides have gone up against each other. Out of four meetings, KL Rahul and company have won three games, while MI have come out on top only once.

The last time these two teams met in IPL 2023 Eliminator, Mumbai thrashed LSG by 81 runs at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium.

