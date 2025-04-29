IPL 2025, DC vs KKR Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. DC went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their last match. On the other hand, KKR's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) produced no result due to rain.

Delhi have lost three of their last five matches in IPL 2025. In their previous match, they were sent into bat by RCB and managed to score only 162-8 in their 20 overs. Most of their batters struggled on a surface where batting seemed to get easier in the second half. DC are still in fourth place, with 12 points from nine games. However, they need to be wary as a playoffs berth is still not confirmed.

Before their match against PBKS produced no result due to rain, KKR lost the two preceding games as well. Barring skipper Ajinkya Rahane, their batting has struggled. They began well with the ball, but seemed to have gone off the boil in that department as well of late.

IPL 2025 DC vs KKR telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be available on Star Sports network channels. The Delhi vs Kolkata match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 48 of IPL 2025 will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM, while the game will start at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 DC vs KKR live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match can be followed on the JioHotstar app and the website. Fans must possess a subscription plan to watch the game.

As of now, JioHotstar is offering three annual subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be bought at ₹499/year. Those who don't want to go for yearly plans can opt for three-month subscription offers - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months).

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's special IPL 2025 offer ends on April 30. Fans can recharge their Jio SIM with ₹299 and get 90 days free access to JioHotstar. Those who do not have a Jio SIM can buy one to take advantage of the offer.

