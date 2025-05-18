IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs GT match

Gujarat Titans have attained the pole position in the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent 10-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals on May 18. The Titans destroyed the Capitals by chasing down a 200-run target without losing any wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
This victory has taken GT's total to 18 points after 12 matches in the league stage. The Titans still have two matches remaining. If they win both, they will finish with 22 points in the standings, which should be enough for a first-place finish and a place in Qualifier 1.
Delhi Capitals continue to hold the fifth position in the IPL 2025 points table despite the 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. The Delhi-based franchise have 13 points from 12 matches. They have two more games, and they need to win both to confirm a Top 4 finish. Here are the standings after the double-header clash on May 18:
Courtesy of the result in New Delhi, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have officially qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The fourth team will be one out of the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Can Lucknow Super Giants inch closer to Top 4 of IPL 2025 points table?
Lucknow Super Giants currently hold the seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table, but they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The Super Giants have won five out of their 11 matches so far. They need to win each of their remaining three matches and hope MI and DC finish with 16 or fewer points.
If things go in LSG's favor, they can still finish in the Top 4. First, they will have to win their remaining leagues. Their next match is against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 19 at home. It will be interesting to see if LSG can record a win.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS