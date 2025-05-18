IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs GT match

Gujarat Titans have attained the pole position in the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent 10-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals on May 18. The Titans destroyed the Capitals by chasing down a 200-run target without losing any wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ad

This victory has taken GT's total to 18 points after 12 matches in the league stage. The Titans still have two matches remaining. If they win both, they will finish with 22 points in the standings, which should be enough for a first-place finish and a place in Qualifier 1.

Delhi Capitals continue to hold the fifth position in the IPL 2025 points table despite the 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. The Delhi-based franchise have 13 points from 12 matches. They have two more games, and they need to win both to confirm a Top 4 finish. Here are the standings after the double-header clash on May 18:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Courtesy of the result in New Delhi, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have officially qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The fourth team will be one out of the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Can Lucknow Super Giants inch closer to Top 4 of IPL 2025 points table?

Lucknow Super Giants currently hold the seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table, but they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The Super Giants have won five out of their 11 matches so far. They need to win each of their remaining three matches and hope MI and DC finish with 16 or fewer points.

Ad

Expand Tweet

If things go in LSG's favor, they can still finish in the Top 4. First, they will have to win their remaining leagues. Their next match is against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 19 at home. It will be interesting to see if LSG can record a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More