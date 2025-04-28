IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs RCB match

By Vinay
Modified Apr 28, 2025 00:44 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have moved up to the 1st position (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have moved up to the 1st position (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have jumped to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent win against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 27. The Bengaluru-based franchise have become the first team to reach the 14-point mark this season.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and invited DC to bat first. The Capitals posted 162/8 on the board in their 20 overs. In reply, RCB reached 165/4 inside 19 overs to win the game by six wickets.

This win has helped RCB overtake the Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 points table. GT, MI, and DC have dropped to the second, third and fourth positions in the standings, respectively. Here is the updated table:

RCB will board a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru soon for their next match against the 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings on May 3. Meanwhile, DC will stay in Delhi and host Kolkata Knight Riders for a match on April 29.

Can Gujarat Titans return to the helm of the IPL 2025 points table?

Gujarat Titans will have an opportunity to regain the number one spot in the IPL 2025 points table when they take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 28. RR will be officially eliminated from the competition if they lose their upcoming home match against GT at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

On the other side, GT can inch a step closer to the playoffs if they defeat RR on April 28. The Titans have already defeated the Royals once this season in Ahmedabad. They will aim to win the upcoming match in Jaipur and complete a double over the Royals in IPL 2025.

If GT win, they can overtake RCB in the IPL points table, whereas RR can jump ahead of SunRisers Hyderabad by winning. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

About the author
Vinay

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Edited by Arshit Garg
