IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs GT match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) roared back to winning ways with an eight-wicket triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 22.

Ad

Former LSG man KL Rahul came back to haunt his previous side as the new DC keeper clamoured a half-century to clinch the Capitals' sixth win of IPL 2025. In the first innings, DC bowlers brought their side back in the game by taking six wickets in a span of 72 runs and restricting LSG to 159/6.

With the win, DC remain at the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table. They became the second team, after Gujarat Titans (GT), to reach 12 points. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) has soared from +0.589 to +0.657.

Ad

Trending

LSG, meanwhile, have lost their fourth match, third at their home. They are fifth on the table, with 10 points and a NRR of -0.054. They face a resurgent Mumbai Indians next on April 27, while DC will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the same day.

Mumbai Indians to continue winning run vs SRH?

On Wednesday, April 23, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ad

With three back-to-back wins, MI have regained their form in the ongoing season. They beat arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in their most recent match after defeating SRH in Mumbai. They will travel to the Uppal Stadium and will be hoping to enter the top half of the table. They are currently in sixth place with eight points and a NRR of +0.483.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, have won just two of their seven IPL matches thus far. They have massively underperformed and will need a special performance from their batting unit to end MI's winning run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More