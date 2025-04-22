IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs GT match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) roared back to winning ways with an eight-wicket triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 22.
Former LSG man KL Rahul came back to haunt his previous side as the new DC keeper clamoured a half-century to clinch the Capitals' sixth win of IPL 2025. In the first innings, DC bowlers brought their side back in the game by taking six wickets in a span of 72 runs and restricting LSG to 159/6.
With the win, DC remain at the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table. They became the second team, after Gujarat Titans (GT), to reach 12 points. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) has soared from +0.589 to +0.657.
LSG, meanwhile, have lost their fourth match, third at their home. They are fifth on the table, with 10 points and a NRR of -0.054. They face a resurgent Mumbai Indians next on April 27, while DC will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the same day.
Mumbai Indians to continue winning run vs SRH?
On Wednesday, April 23, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.
With three back-to-back wins, MI have regained their form in the ongoing season. They beat arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in their most recent match after defeating SRH in Mumbai. They will travel to the Uppal Stadium and will be hoping to enter the top half of the table. They are currently in sixth place with eight points and a NRR of +0.483.
Hyderabad, meanwhile, have won just two of their seven IPL matches thus far. They have massively underperformed and will need a special performance from their batting unit to end MI's winning run.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS