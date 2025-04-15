IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs CSK match

Chennai Super Kings finally moved ahead from the two-point mark in the IPL 2025 points table by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants on April 14. The Super Kings beat the Super Giants in a last-over thriller at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium to snap their five-match losing streak.

Ad

With this victory, CSK have four points after seven matches in the tournament. The Super Kings' net run rate has improved from -1.554 to -1.276, but they continue to be ranked 10th. The ninth-placed SunRisers Hyderabad have four points and a net run rate of -1.245.

On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants have retained the fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table despite a defeat against the Chennai Super Kings. The Lucknow-based franchise have eight points after seven matches. Their net run rate has come down from +0.162 to +0.086.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants will fly from Lucknow to Jaipur for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 19. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will head to the Wankhede Stadium for a clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on April 20.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders move up to the 1st position in IPL 2025 points table?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play their seventh match of IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings on April 15. The defending champs hold the fifth position in the standings right now. However, they can jump straight to the top of the IPL 2025 points table if they register a big win at the New PCA Stadium.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Even the Kings have an opportunity to become the tabletoppers, but they will have to crush the Knight Riders by a colossal margin. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer will play against KKR for the first time since leading the Knight Riders to the title in IPL 2024. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top at the New PCA Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More