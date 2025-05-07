IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs GT match

Gujarat Titans have jumped to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after a nail-biting win against the Mumbai Indians on May 7. The match started on May 6 but ended on May 7 because of rain at the Wankhede Stadium.

Courtesy of the win, the Titans now have 16 points from 11 matches. They are just two wins away from officially qualifying for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mumbai's winning streak has ended after six consecutive victories. MI have dropped to the fourth position and have 14 points from 12 matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have dropped to the second and the third positions in the IPL 2025 points table, respectively. While RCB have 16 points from 11 matches, PBKS have earned 15 points from 11 games. Here are the updated standings:

Gujarat Titans will fly to New Delhi for their next match against the Delhi Capitals on May 11. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will take a flight to Dharamsala for a game against the Punjab Kings on May 11.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders move up to 5th position in IPL 2025 points table?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will have a chance to move up from sixth to fifth position in the IPL 2025 points table on May 7. The Knight Riders will play host to a match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens. A win over the 10th-placed CSK team can take the KKR outfit above the Delhi Capitals in the standings.

On the other side, CSK will remain 10th even if they beat KKR at the Eden Gardens. The Super Kings will have to register a mammoth win to improve their net run rate. This would give them a chance to jump ahead of the ninth-placed Rajasthan Royals. It will be interesting to see which team wins the battle between KKR and CSK on May 7.

