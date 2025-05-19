IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have GT qualified for the playoffs after their 10-wicket win against DC?

A 10-wicket win in the national capital of New Delhi saw Gujarat Titans trump the Delhi Capitals and secure their place in the knockouts on Sunday. This win at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium saw them do the double over Delhi Capitals, having beaten them before in Ahmedabad.

Electing to bowl first, Gujarat Titans restricted hosts DC to 199/3 in the 20 overs, despite a fifth career IPL hundred from KL Rahul (112 off 65). In response, Sai Sudharsan (108 off 61) scored an unbeaten second IPL century, and Shubman Gill played a brisk second-fiddle knock (93 off 53). It saw GT chase 200 with an over in hand. Moreover, it saw them stitch a 200-run partnership for the first time and help them romp home with a win.

This win ensured that the Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the knockouts. Their overall tally went from 16 points in 11 games to 18 points in 12 games. The current win also sees them top the table, with the Shubman Gill-led outfit in prime position to finish in the top two spots. GT have two more games remaining, and they will want to finish on a high heading into the knockouts

"When in flow, you just need to make sure you don't get carried away" - Shubman Gill after winning against Delhi Capitals

Speaking to Ian Bishop after the win, GT skipper Shubman Gill was elated and was full of praise for his side. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"Feels great to get the Q, but still two important games left. Carrying momentum is important. I've talked about being a batter, think as one without worrying about captaincy. Found it challenging last year, learnt how to manage it late in the season. Our fielding had been below par, we'd dropped a lot of catches, we reflected on that and worked on it during the break."

Gill continued and also showered praises on the team's and the league's highest run getter, Sai Sudharsan. He said:

"When you're in form, someone like Sai who's converting starts, you don't talk much. You just talk about what's required. When in flow, you just need to make sure you don't get carried away. We wanted to finish the game ourselves. At halfway point, we thought we gave 10-15 extra, there was grip for spinners. They batted well. But when we went out to bat, we just wanted to play good cricketing shots"

Gujarat Titans have finished playing all their games away from home and now will play their last two games at their home venue. The penultimate game of the season is scheduled against Lucknow Super Giants on May 22.

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More