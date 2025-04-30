Kolkata Knight Riders won their fourth game of the season by a 14-run margin against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (April 29).
After being asked to bat first, KKR posted 204/9 in their 20 overs, thanks to valuable contributions with the bat from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 32) and Rinku Singh (36 off 25). When defending the total, tight spells from Sunil Narine (3/29) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/39) ensured that KKR won the tight contest.
KKR now have nine points in the 2025 season. Their previous game was washed out due to inclement weather, and they shared the points with Punjab Kings. If they win their remaining four games, they will take their tally to 17 points, which should be enough to book their spot in the top four of the points table.
Should KKR get three wins in their next four games, they will have a total of 15 points to their name. In this scenario, the Knight Riders will be more reliant on other teams' results and a favorable net run-rate.
How have KKR fared in their last five games in IPL 2025?
In their last five games this season, the Kolkata Knight Riders have won two, lost two, and had a no result in one. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (8 wickets) and Delhi Capitals (14 runs), but lost to PBKS (16 runs) and Gujarat Titans (39 runs).
KKR will play their next game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4. The last time these two sides squared off at the venue, RR chased down the target of 224 with two wickets in hand, thanks to Jos Buttler's unbeaten century. KKR will hope to change their fate this time and add another couple of points to their kitty.
