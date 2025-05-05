IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can LSG qualify for the playoffs after their 37-run loss against PBKS?

Lucknow Super Giants' playoff chances have taken a hit as they suffered a loss at the hands of Punjab Kings by 37 runs in their match on Sunday, May 4. The match was played at the HPCA International Stadium, Dharamshala.

After winning the toss and bowling first, LSG conceded 236/5 in their 20 overs, with Akash Singh (2/28) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) being the best bowlers for LSG. The Lucknow-based franchise lost wickets at quick intervals. However, knocks from Ayush Badoni (70 off 47) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24) helped them stay unbeaten in the end, ending up with 199/7 in 20 overs.

This loss means LSG will move down to number seven in the points table. They have only five wins in 11 games so far and need to win all three of their remaining games to have a chance to qualify with 16 points. They will also have to work on their net run rate, currently at -0.469, and ensure they bring it up to a positive number.

"The dream is still alive" - Rishabh Pant on their dream of making it to the playoffs

Speaking to the commentators after the game, Rishabh Pant mentioned that the dream of making it to the playoffs is still alive, stating (via Cricbuzz):

"The dream is still alive. If we gonna win the next three matches, we definitely can turn it around. It makes sense when your top order is batting really well. Every match you can't hope they will come off nicely. It's part of the game. We need to take the game deep. Every time they can't do the heavy job for us. Like you said in the first, we had too many to chase."

Chasing their dream of a playoff spot, LSG will have to win all of their remaining games here to ensure they break into the top 4. They take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next game on May 9 at Lucknow.

