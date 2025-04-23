IPL 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can LSG qualify for playoffs after their 8 wicket loss to DC?

Lucknow Super Giants hit a stumbling block on their journey in IPL 2025 as they suffered a fourth defeat in their ninth game against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 22. The match was played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, LSG only managed to score 159/6, thanks to a well-crafted half century by Aiden Markram (52 in 33). Knocks from Mitchell Marsh (45 off 36) and Ayush Badoni (36 off 21) also contributed to the cause. DC chased this total down without breaking a sweat. Abishek Porel (51 off 36), KL Rahul (57 off 42), and skipper Axar Patel's (34 off 20) knocks ensured the game ended within 18 overs.

The loss sees LSG's tally for the season set to five wins and four losses in nine games. They are just seated outside the top four in the points table, with their net run rate dropping down to -0.054. Should LSG need 16 points to make it to the play-offs, they will have to win three out of their remaining five games. The defeat in the other two contests should not be by a huge margin.

Ad

Trending

Should the qualification criteria drop from 16 to 14 points, it will be an even smoother ride for Rishabh Pant's side. Already having secured 10 points, LSG will only need two more wins. However, they will have to ensure they win by a huge margin and also that their defeats have minimal to no impact on their net run rate.

LSG play at home only twice for the remainder of the season

Out of their five remaining clashes, LSG will be playing only twice at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium. They will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9, followed by their last game of the season, where they will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18.

LSG's away games see them take on Mumbai Indians on April 27 at Wankhede Stadium, and Punjab Kings at HPCA International Stadium, Dharamshala on May 4. They will then face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More