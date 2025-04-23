IPL 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can LSG qualify for playoffs after their 8 wicket loss to DC?

Lucknow Super Giants hit a stumbling block on their journey in IPL 2025 as they suffered a fourth defeat in their ninth game against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 22. The match was played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
After being asked to bat first, LSG only managed to score 159/6, thanks to a well-crafted half century by Aiden Markram (52 in 33). Knocks from Mitchell Marsh (45 off 36) and Ayush Badoni (36 off 21) also contributed to the cause. DC chased this total down without breaking a sweat. Abishek Porel (51 off 36), KL Rahul (57 off 42), and skipper Axar Patel's (34 off 20) knocks ensured the game ended within 18 overs.
The loss sees LSG's tally for the season set to five wins and four losses in nine games. They are just seated outside the top four in the points table, with their net run rate dropping down to -0.054. Should LSG need 16 points to make it to the play-offs, they will have to win three out of their remaining five games. The defeat in the other two contests should not be by a huge margin.
Should the qualification criteria drop from 16 to 14 points, it will be an even smoother ride for Rishabh Pant's side. Already having secured 10 points, LSG will only need two more wins. However, they will have to ensure they win by a huge margin and also that their defeats have minimal to no impact on their net run rate.
LSG play at home only twice for the remainder of the season
Out of their five remaining clashes, LSG will be playing only twice at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium. They will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9, followed by their last game of the season, where they will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18.
LSG's away games see them take on Mumbai Indians on April 27 at Wankhede Stadium, and Punjab Kings at HPCA International Stadium, Dharamshala on May 4. They will then face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 14.
