IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can RCB qualify for the playoffs after their 6-wicket win against DC?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue their fabulous run away from home, winning their sixth game out of Bengaluru, beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their match. The two teams squared off at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday, April 27.
Bowling first, tidy spells from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) restricted DC to 162/8 at the end of their 20 overs. RCB were 26/3 when they lost three quick wickets. However, Krunal Pandya (73 off 47) and an anchor from Virat Kohli (51 off 47) put in a performance and a half with the bat in hand. They ensured RCB got over the line and got their seventh win of the season.
This win sees RCB now top the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.52. To get to 16 points, which has been the minimum number required to qualify, RCB needs to win just one out of their next four games. They would then seal one of the four spots in the knockouts.
However, qualifying in first or second position in the points table sees the teams get an extra chance, even if they lose Qualifier 1. To gain that advantage, RCB will want to win three out of their next four games to ensure they get to 20 points and nail down one of the top two spots in the table. Eighteen points should do the trick for this. However, they will have to hope that the teams below them in contention do not have a better net run rate than theirs.
RCB is scheduled to play three out of their next four games at home for the season
RCB have had a merry run of away wins, with the side conquering venues where they have failed to win contests and have often fallen short against their opponents. This is in stark contrast to their run at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - a venue which they call home. So far in four games, RCB have won only one contest at home, with them managing to defend 205 at the venue.
RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in the first of their three home games on May 3, before Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17. Their only away game remaining this season will be played against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS