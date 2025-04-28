IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can RCB qualify for the playoffs after their 6-wicket win against DC?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue their fabulous run away from home, winning their sixth game out of Bengaluru, beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their match. The two teams squared off at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

Bowling first, tidy spells from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) restricted DC to 162/8 at the end of their 20 overs. RCB were 26/3 when they lost three quick wickets. However, Krunal Pandya (73 off 47) and an anchor from Virat Kohli (51 off 47) put in a performance and a half with the bat in hand. They ensured RCB got over the line and got their seventh win of the season.

This win sees RCB now top the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.52. To get to 16 points, which has been the minimum number required to qualify, RCB needs to win just one out of their next four games. They would then seal one of the four spots in the knockouts.

Ad

Trending

However, qualifying in first or second position in the points table sees the teams get an extra chance, even if they lose Qualifier 1. To gain that advantage, RCB will want to win three out of their next four games to ensure they get to 20 points and nail down one of the top two spots in the table. Eighteen points should do the trick for this. However, they will have to hope that the teams below them in contention do not have a better net run rate than theirs.

Ad

RCB is scheduled to play three out of their next four games at home for the season

RCB play thrice at home, including their last game of their league stages - Source: Getty

RCB have had a merry run of away wins, with the side conquering venues where they have failed to win contests and have often fallen short against their opponents. This is in stark contrast to their run at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - a venue which they call home. So far in four games, RCB have won only one contest at home, with them managing to defend 205 at the venue.

RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in the first of their three home games on May 3, before Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17. Their only away game remaining this season will be played against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More