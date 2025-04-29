IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs KKR match (Updated) ft. KL Rahul & Mitchell Starc

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a comfortable 14-run win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 48th match of the IPL 2025 season. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the clash on Tuesday, April 29.

After losing the toss, KKR was tasked to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) and Sunil Narine (27) stitched a 48-run stand for the first wicket. Later, captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 26 runs in 14 balls with four fours and a six. Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi smacked 44 runs in 32 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Rinku Singh smacked 36 runs in 25 balls as KKR posted 204/9 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc was the star bowler, scalping three wickets while Vipraj Nigam and Axar Patel pocketed two wickets apiece.

In the chase, Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Abishek Porel (4), Karun Nair (15), KL Rahul (7), and Tristan Stubbs (1) failed to create an impact. However, Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel had put up a fight.

While Du Plessis smacked 62 runs in 45 balls with seven fours and two sixes, Axar scored 43 runs in 23 balls with four fours and three sixes. In the death overs, Vipraj Nigam's 38-run knock off 19 balls went in vain as DC could score only 190/9 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy pocketed two wickets for the Knight Riders.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 9 9 - 456 82 50.66 304 150 - 5 - 46 16 2 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 443 73* 63.28 319 138.87 - 6 - 39 13 3 SA Yadav (MI) 10 10 3 427 68* 61 252 169.44 - 3 - 42 23 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 10 10 1 426 75 47.33 279 152.68 - 5 - 41 22 5 JC Buttler (GT) 9 9 4 406 97* 81.2 241 168.46 - 4 1 43 17 6 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 7 Shubman Gill (GT) 9 9 1 389 90 48.62 249 156.22 - 4 - 38 13 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 9 KL Rahul (DC) 9 9 2 371 93* 53 254 146.06 - 3 - 29 16 10 AK Markram (LSG) 10 10 - 335 66 33.5 227 147.57 - 4 - 30 15

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 456 runs from nine innings. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli maintains his second rank with 443 runs from 10 matches. MI top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav holds the third spot with 427 runs from 10 games.

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (426), GT top-order batter Jos Buttler (406), and LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran (404) retain their fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively. GT captain Shubman Gill (378) and LSG opener Mitchell Marsh (378) are seventh and eighth, respectively.

Delhi Capitals star batter KL Rahul ascended to the ninth rank, amassing 371 runs from nine innings. LSG opening batter Aiden Markram slipped to the 10th rank with 335 runs from 10 innings.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 9 9 210 35 - 273 17 4/41 16.05 7.8 12.35 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 9 9 186 31 - 249 14 4/18 17.78 8.03 13.28 1 - 4 MA Starc (DC) 10 10 216 36 - 366 14 5/35 26.14 10.16 15.42 - 1 5 HV Patel (SRH) 8 8 162 27 - 244 13 4/28 18.76 9.03 12.46 2 - 6 KH Pandya (RCB) 10 10 192 32 - 276 13 4/45 21.23 8.62 14.76 1 - 7 CV Varun (KKR) 10 10 234 39 - 279 13 3/22 21.46 7.15 18 - - 8 TA Boult (MI) 10 10 216 36 - 308 13 4/26 23.69 8.55 16.61 1 - 9 R Sai Kishore (GT) 9 9 149 24.5 - 212 12 3/30 17.66 8.53 12.41 - - 10 HH Pandya (MI) 9 9 156 26 - 237 12 5/36 19.75 9.11 13 - 1

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood maintains his pole position with 18 wickets from 10 innings at an average of 17.27. GT seamer Prasidh Krishna continues to hold the second rank with 17 wickets from nine innings at 16.05.

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad retains his third position with 12 wickets at an average of 17.78. DC speedster Mitchell Starc rocketed from the 18th to the fourth rank, pocketing 14 wickets from 10 matches at 26.14.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel slid one spot to the fifth rank with 13 wickets at 18.76. Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya glided one spot down to the sixth spot with 13 wickets at 18.76.

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy ascended from the 14th to seventh rank with 13 wickets from 10 innings at 21.46. Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult slid two slots to the eighth rank, picking up 13 wickets at an average of 23.69 respectively.

