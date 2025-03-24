IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs LSG match (Updated) ft. Nicholas Pooran & Ashutosh Sharma

Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the IPL 2025 season. Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted the clash on Monday, March 24.

After losing the toss, LSG was tasked to bat first. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran were excellent in the powerplay and middle overs, as they scored 64 runs in the powerplay. Marsh scored 72 runs in 36 balls with six fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Pooran was exceptional with 75 runs in 30 balls with six fours and seven maximums.

In the death overs, David Miller scored 27* runs in 19 balls with one four and two sixes to propel Lucknow’s score to 209/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc was decent with a three-wicket haul, conceding 42 runs in four overs. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets.

In the chase, DC was in all sorts of trouble as they lost three wickets for seven runs in 1.4 overs. Faf du Plessis (29) and Axar Patel (22) were decent in the powerplay overs. After their dismissals, Tristan Subbs (34) was brilliant with three maximums and a four.

At 113/6 in 12.3 overs, DC looked out of the game. However, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam kept their team in contention with exceptional gameplay, finding gaps with ease. Vipraj went on to score 39 runs in only 15 balls with five fours and two sixes.

The man of the moment, Ashutosh (66* off 31 with five fours, five sixes) held his nerves till the last over. He scored the winning shot with three balls remaining and one wicket in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 1 1 1 106 106* - 47 225.53 1 - - 11 6 2 N Pooran (LSG) 1 1 - 75 75 75 30 250 - 1 - 6 7 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 1 1 - 72 72 72 36 200 - 1 - 6 6 4 DC Jurel (RR) 1 1 - 70 70 70 35 200 - 1 - 5 6 5 TM Head (SRH) 1 1 - 67 67 67 31 216.12 - 1 - 9 3 6 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 - 66 66 66 37 178.37 - 1 - 7 4 7 AR Sharma (DC) 1 1 1 66 66* - 31 212.9 - 1 - 5 5 8 R Ravindra (CSK) 1 1 1 65 65* - 45 144.44 - 1 - 2 4 9 V Kohli (RCB) 1 1 1 59 59* - 36 163.88 - 1 - 4 3 10 AM Rahane (KKR) 1 1 - 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 - 6 4

SRH dashing batter Ishan Kishan retains his pole position with 106 runs. LSG explosive batters Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72) rocketed to the second and third ranks respectively.

Dhruv Jurel (70), Travis Head (67), and Sanju Samson (66) slipped two spots each to make it to the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks respectively. DC finisher Ashutosh Sharma rocketed to the seventh spot with 66 runs.

Rachin Ravindra (65), Virat Kohli (59), and Ajinkya Rahane (56) slid three spots each to occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 - 2 KK Ahmed (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 3 KH Pandya (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 4 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 5 MA Starc (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 6 TU Deshpande (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 44 3 3/44 14.66 11 8 - - 7 SN Thakur (LSG) 1 1 12 2 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 9.5 6 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 9 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - - 10 DS Rathi (LSG) 1 1 24 4 - 31 2 2/31 15.5 7.75 12 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad continues to hold the top spot with four wickets. Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya, and Vignesh Puthur picked up three wickets apiece to retain their second, third, and fourth ranks at 9.66, 9.66, and 10.66 respectively.

Mitchell Starc (3) ascended to the fifth rank with an average of 14. Tushar Deshpande slid into the sixth position with three wickets at an average of 14.66. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav moved up to the seventh and eighth ranks with two wickets each at 9.5 and 10 respectively.

Josh Hazlewood (2) glided down to the ninth rank at 11 while LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi ascended to the 10th position with two wickets. at an average of 14.

