IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs MI match (Updated) ft. Tilak Varma & Kuldeep Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) bagged a thrilling 12-run win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 29th match of the IPL 2025 season. The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13.

After winning the toss, DC entrusted MI to bat first. Rohit Sharma continued his poor form, scoring only 18 runs in 12 balls with two fours and a six. Ryan Rickelton smacked a 41-run knock off 25 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Later, Suryakumar Yadav joined the party, smacking 40 runs in 28 balls laced with five fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir continued the momentum with the former scoring 59 runs in 33 balls with six fours and three sixes.

On the other hand, Naman smacked 38* runs in 17 balls with three fours and two sixes as MI posted a dominating total of 205/5 in 20 overs. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each for DC.

In the chase, Jake Fraser McGurk suffered a golden duck off Deepak Chahar. However, Abishek Porel and Karun Nair turned things upside down as they stitched an exceptional 119-run partnership for the second wicket.

Nair went on to score 89 runs in 40 balls with 12 fours and five sixes while Porel smacked 33 runs in 25 balls with three fours and a six. However, Delhi batters staged a major collapse later, losing nine wickets for 74 runs, losing the game by 12 runs.

Karn Sharma was the game-changer with a three-wicket haul while Mitchell Santner scalped two wickets, conceding 43 runs. Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah picked up one wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 6 6 1 349 87* 69.8 162 215.43 - 4 - 26 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 4 SS Iyer (PBKS) 5 5 2 250 97* 83.33 120 208.33 - 3 - 16 20 5 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 248 67 62 173 143.35 - 3 - 20 10 6 SA Yadav (MI) 6 6 1 239 67 47.8 160 149.37 - 1 - 25 10 7 JC Buttler (GT) 6 6 1 218 73* 43.6 138 157.97 - 2 1 21 9 8 TM Head (SRH) 6 6 - 214 67 35.66 115 186.08 - 2 - 30 9 9 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 6 5 - 210 59 42 146 143.83 - 2 - 17 10 10 PD Salt (RCB) 6 6 - 208 65 34.66 112 185.71 - 2 - 25 13

LSG dashing batter Nicholas Pooran dominates the run-scoring charts, amassing 349 runs. B Sai Sudharsan (329), Mitchell Marsh (265), Shreyas Iyer (250), and Virat Kohli (248) retain their second, third, fourth, and fifth ranks respectively.

MI top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav moved up from the 12th rank to the sixth spot, accumulating 239 runs. Jos Buttler (218) and Travis Head (214) slipped one spot each to the seventh and eighth ranks respectively.

MI star batter Tilak Varma rocketed from the 23rd rank to the ninth position, scoring 210 runs. On the other hand, RCB opening batter Phil Salt slipped two spots to make it to the 10th spot in the standings.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 6 6 120 20 - 158 12 4/18 13.16 7.9 10 1 - 2 SN Thakur (LSG) 6 6 126 21 - 218 11 4/34 19.81 10.38 11.45 1 - 3 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 5 5 120 20 - 112 10 3/22 11.2 5.6 12 - - 4 HH Pandya (MI) 5 5 96 16 - 141 10 5/36 14.1 8.81 9.6 - 1 5 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 6 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 7 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 6 6 144 24 - 204 10 4/17 20.4 8.5 14.4 1 - 8 KK Ahmed (CSK) 6 6 138 23 - 205 10 3/29 20.5 8.91 13.8 - - 9 MA Starc (DC) 5 5 106 17.4 - 182 9 5/35 20.22 10.3 11.77 - 1 10 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 6 6 131 21.5 - 189 9 3/21 21 8.65 14.55 - -

CSK overseas spinner Noor Ahmad maintains his pole position in the wicket-taking charts, scalping 12 wickets. LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur retained his second rank with 11 wickets from six innings.

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav ascended from the seventh to the third rank with 10 wickets at 11.2. Hardik Pandya (10), Prasidh Krishna (10), R Sai Kishore (10), Mohammed Siraj (10), and Khaleel Ahmed (10) slid one spot each. They occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 12, 16, 16.8, 20.4 and 20.5 respectively.

Mitchell Starc (9) and Josh Hazlewood (9) descended one position each to make it to the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 20.22 and 21 respectively.

