IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli & Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bagged a six-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the 46th match of the IPL 2025 season. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the clash on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

After losing the toss, DC was tasked to bat first. Abishek Porel (28) and Faf du Plessis (22) stitched a 33-run stand for the first wicket while Karun Nair lost his wicket for four runs. Axar Patel, the skipper, couldn't live up to the expectations, scoring only 15 runs.

KL Rahul, batting at No. 4, did well on a slow wicket, scoring 41 runs in 39 balls with three fours. Meanwhile, finisher Tristan Stubbs smacked 34 runs in 18 balls with five fours and a six.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, DC posted a good-looking total of 162/8 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets while Josh Hazlewood picked up two, with Yash Dayal, and Krunal Pandya pocketing one apiece.

In the chase, RCB lost three quick wickets for 26 runs in four overs. Jacob Bethell (12), Devdutt Padikkal (0), and Rajat Patidar (6) queued up to the pavilion quickly. However, Virat Kohli teamed up with Pandya to turn the tables for RCB.

While Kohli went on to score 51 runs in 47 balls with four fours, Pandya smacked 73* runs in 47 balls with five fours and four sixes. Ultimately, Tim David smacked 19* runs off five balls to propel RCB to a six-wicket victory in 18.3 overs.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 443 73* 63.28 319 138.87 - 6 - 39 13 2 SA Yadav (MI) 10 10 3 427 68* 61 252 169.44 - 3 - 42 23 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 8 8 - 417 82 52.12 274 152.18 - 5 - 42 15 4 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 5 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 6 KL Rahul (DC) 8 8 2 364 93* 60.66 249 146.18 - 3 - 28 16 7 JC Buttler (GT) 8 8 3 356 97* 71.2 215 165.58 - 3 1 40 13 8 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 9 9 - 356 75 39.55 239 148.95 - 4 - 32 20 9 AK Markram (LSG) 10 10 - 335 66 33.5 227 147.57 - 4 - 30 15 10 P Arya (PBKS) 9 9 - 323 103 35.88 161 200.62 1 1 1 32 22

Ad

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli propelled to the pole position with 443 runs from 10 innings. Mumbai Indians top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav slid one spot to the second rank, amassing 427 runs from 10 matches.

Sai Sudharsan (417) and Nicholas Pooran (404) slipped one spot each to make it to the third and fourth ranks, respectively. Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh (378) maintains his fifth rank.

Delhi Capitals' top-order batter moved up from ninth to the sixth rank, scoring 364 runs. Jos Buttler (356), Yashasvi Jaiswal (356), and Aiden Markram (335) descended two spots each to the seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively. Priyansh Arya (323) slid one spot to the 10th position.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 8 8 186 31 - 226 16 4/41 14.12 7.29 11.62 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 9 9 186 31 - 249 14 4/18 17.78 8.03 13.28 1 - 4 HV Patel (SRH) 8 8 162 27 - 244 13 4/28 18.76 9.03 12.46 2 - 5 KH Pandya (RCB) 10 10 192 32 - 276 13 4/45 21.23 8.62 14.76 1 - 6 TA Boult (MI) 10 10 216 36 - 308 13 4/26 23.69 8.55 16.61 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 8 8 143 23.5 - 196 12 3/30 16.33 8.22 11.91 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 9 216 36 - 236 12 3/22 19.66 6.55 18 - - 9 HH Pandya (MI) 9 9 156 26 - 237 12 5/36 19.75 9.11 13 - 1 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 8 8 192 32 - 283 12 4/17 23.58 8.84 16 1 -

Ad

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood moved one spot up to the top spot in the wicket-taking charts, scalping 18 wickets from 10 innings. On the other hand, Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna slipped to the second rank with 16 wickets from eight matches.

Noor Ahmad (14) and Harshal Patel (13) continue to hold the third and fourth ranks, respectively, at 17.78 and 18.76. Krunal Pandya, the RCB spinner, ascended from the ninth to the fifth rank with 13 scalps at 21.23.

Trent Boult (13) slid one spot to the sixth position, averaging 23.69. R Sai Kishore (12), Kuldeep Yadav (12), Hardik Pandya (12), and Mohammed Siraj (12) made it to the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks. They have an average of 16.33, 17.33, 19.75, and 23.58, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More