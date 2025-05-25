IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) witnessed the Gujarat Titans (GT) clash horns against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, May 25. CSK emerged victorious in what was their final encounter of the season by 83 runs.

CSK won the toss and chose to bat first. They went on to post a massive total of 230/5. Ayush Mhatre (34 off 17) provided a firing start, with the momentum carried forward by 50s from Devon Conway (52 off 35) and Dewald Brevis (57 off 23). Urvil Patel contributed with his cameo of 37 off 19.

Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets, while a wicket each went to Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Shahrukh Khan.

In response, the GT batters collapsed for 147, with Sai Sudharsan being the top scorer with 41 off 28 balls. CSK bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to guide the team to victory and end the season on a positive note.

Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj were the stars, picking up three wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up two and one each went to Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 14 1 679 108* 52.23 437 155.37 1 5 - 78 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 14 14 2 649 93* 54.08 415 156.38 - 6 - 62 24 3 SA Yadav (MI) 13 13 5 583 73* 72.87 342 170.46 - 4 - 58 30 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 12 12 - 560 117 46.66 346 161.84 1 5 2 52 32 5 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 6 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 548 73* 60.88 377 145.35 - 7 - 51 19 7 KL Rahul (DC) 13 13 4 539 112* 59.88 359 150.13 1 3 - 52 21 8 JC Buttler (GT) 14 13 4 538 97* 59.77 330 163.03 - 5 1 52 24 9 N Pooran (LSG) 13 13 2 511 87* 46.45 257 198.83 - 5 - 44 40 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 13 13 3 488 97* 48.8 283 172.43 - 5 1 37 29

Sai Sudharsan remains the top scorer with 679 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 155.37. Shubman Gill, in the second position, failed to put on a show against CSK earlier in the day, and now has 649 runs at an average of 54.08.

Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Virat Kohli (548), KL Rahul (539), and Jos Buttler (538) occupy the positions third to eighth, respectively. Nicholas Pooran and Shreyas Iyer conclude the table with 511 and 488 runs, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 14 14 294 49 - 406 23 4/18 17.65 8.28 12.78 2 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 14 14 330 55 - 435 23 4/41 18.91 7.9 14.34 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 13 13 271 45.1 - 382 19 4/26 20.1 8.45 14.26 1 - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 R Sai Kishore (GT) 14 14 231 38.3 - 351 17 3/30 20.64 9.11 13.58 - - 7 JJ Bumrah (MI) 9 9 212 35.2 - 226 16 4/22 14.12 6.39 13.25 1 - 8 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 13 12 260 43.2 1 372 16 3/16 23.25 8.58 16.25 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 12 12 251 41.5 - 409 16 4/28 25.56 9.77 15.68 2 -

Noor Ahmad strengthens his position at the top after picking up three crucial wickets in the game against GT and now has 24 wickets at an economy of 8.28. Prasidh Krishna, in the second spot, has picked up 23 wickets at a strike rate of 14.34.

Trent Boult (19), Josh Hazlewood (18), Varun Chakaravarthy (17), and Sai Kishore (17) have occupied positions from third to sixth, respectively. Sai Kishore jumps from seventh to take the sixth spot at an economy of 9.11.

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora and Harshal Patel have all picked up 16 wickets to conclude the top 10 wicket-takers list.

