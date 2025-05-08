IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Noor Ahmad and Dewald Brevis

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, locked horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens for the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. CSK won the game by two wickets in a run chase of 179.

KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR posted 179 runs on board with the fall of six wickets. Sunil Narine (26 off 17) and Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 33) added 58 runs to the second wicket, while the momentum carried forward by Manish Pandey (36* off 28) and Andre Russell (38 off 21) added 46 runs towards the last phase of the game.

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing four crucial wickets, with Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja scalping one each.

In response, CSK struggled to score runs on board, losing both openers for a duck. Debutant Urvil Patel played an 11-ball-31-runs cameo, while Dewald Brevis added 52 runs from 25 balls, with Shivam Dube supporting with his knock of 45 from 40 balls.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Yadav (MI) 12 12 4 510 68* 63.75 299 170.56 - 3 - 51 26 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 - 509 82 46.27 332 153.31 - 5 - 56 16 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 11 11 1 508 90 50.8 333 152.55 - 5 - 51 16 4 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 5 JC Buttler (GT) 11 11 4 500 97* 71.42 305 163.93 - 5 1 49 22 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 12 12 1 473 75 43 306 154.57 - 5 - 46 25 7 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 11 11 - 437 91 39.72 257 170.03 - 4 1 45 24 8 N Pooran (LSG) 11 11 1 410 87* 41 204 200.98 - 4 - 34 34 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 11 11 3 405 97* 50.62 224 180.8 - 4 1 27 27 10 KL Rahul (DC) 10 10 2 381 93* 47.62 268 142.16 - 3 - 30 16

Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), Shubman Gill (508), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) have occupied the top five slots at a strike rate of 170.56, 153.31, 152.55, 143.46, and 163.93.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, with 473, 437, 410, 405, and 381 runs, occupy the positions from sixth to tenth respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 11 11 258 43 - 329 20 4/41 16.45 7.65 12.9 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 12 12 258 43 - 345 20 4/18 17.25 8.02 12.9 2 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 12 12 253 42.1 - 358 18 4/26 19.88 8.49 14.05 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 11 258 43 - 311 15 3/22 20.73 7.23 17.2 - - 7 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 8 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 11 11 246 41 - 369 15 4/17 24.6 9 16.4 1 - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 12 12 246 41 - 408 15 3/25 27.2 9.95 16.4 - - 10 R Sai Kishore (GT) 11 11 177 29.3 - 247 14 3/30 17.64 8.37 12.64 - -

Prasidh Krishna maintains his first spot with 20 wickets at an economy of 7.65. Noor Ahmad jumped to the second (previously fifth), with 20 wickets at an economy of 8.02. Josh Hazlewood (18) and Trent Boult (18) occupy the third and fourth positions.

Varun Chakravarthy jumped to the fifth with 17 wickets. Arshdeep Singh occupies the sixth with 16 wickets alongside Vaibhav Arora. Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Sai Kishore round off the standings with 15, 15 and 14 wickets respectively.

