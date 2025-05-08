IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Noor Ahmad and Dewald Brevis

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, locked horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens for the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. CSK won the game by two wickets in a run chase of 179.
KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR posted 179 runs on board with the fall of six wickets. Sunil Narine (26 off 17) and Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 33) added 58 runs to the second wicket, while the momentum carried forward by Manish Pandey (36* off 28) and Andre Russell (38 off 21) added 46 runs towards the last phase of the game.
Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing four crucial wickets, with Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja scalping one each.
In response, CSK struggled to score runs on board, losing both openers for a duck. Debutant Urvil Patel played an 11-ball-31-runs cameo, while Dewald Brevis added 52 runs from 25 balls, with Shivam Dube supporting with his knock of 45 from 40 balls.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), Shubman Gill (508), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) have occupied the top five slots at a strike rate of 170.56, 153.31, 152.55, 143.46, and 163.93.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, with 473, 437, 410, 405, and 381 runs, occupy the positions from sixth to tenth respectively.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Prasidh Krishna maintains his first spot with 20 wickets at an economy of 7.65. Noor Ahmad jumped to the second (previously fifth), with 20 wickets at an economy of 8.02. Josh Hazlewood (18) and Trent Boult (18) occupy the third and fourth positions.
Varun Chakravarthy jumped to the fifth with 17 wickets. Arshdeep Singh occupies the sixth with 16 wickets alongside Vaibhav Arora. Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Sai Kishore round off the standings with 15, 15 and 14 wickets respectively.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS