IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs DC match (Updated) ft. Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner

Mumbai Indians took on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, May 21. MI locked their playoff berth with their eighth win of the season, defeating DC by 59 runs.

The Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. MI started off on a good note but eventually lost three quick wickets inside seven overs. Suryakumar Yadav (73 off 47) and Naman Dhir (24* off 8) stood tall, adding 57 runs in the last 3.3 overs to guide MI to 180/5.

Mukesh Kumar picked up two crucial wickets while Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one apiece.

In response, the Capitals lost half the side for just 65 runs inside 10 overs. Sameer Rizvi, with his knock of 39, gave them hope until Mitchell Santner struck twice in the 15th over, removing Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma. DC were bowled out for a mere 121, sealing a berth for MI in the playoffs.

Mitchell Santner was the star performer with the ball, picking three crucial wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah also picked up three. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, and Will Jacks picked up one wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 617 108* 56.09 393 156.99 1 5 - 68 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 2 601 93* 60.1 386 155.69 - 6 - 54 23 3 SA Yadav (MI) 13 13 5 583 73* 72.87 342 170.46 - 4 - 58 30 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 5 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 6 KL Rahul (DC) 12 12 3 504 112* 56 339 148.67 1 3 - 46 20 7 JC Buttler (GT) 12 11 4 500 97* 71.42 305 163.93 - 5 1 49 22 8 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 12 12 - 458 91 38.16 267 171.53 - 4 1 48 25 9 N Pooran (LSG) 12 12 1 455 87* 41.36 230 197.82 - 4 - 40 35 10 MR Marsh (LSG) 11 11 - 443 81 40.27 282 157.09 - 5 2 42 24

Sai Sudharsan maintains his top position with 617 runs, followed by GT captain, Shubman Gill, with 601 runs from 12 games. Suryakumar Yadav jumps to the third position (previously fourth) with 583 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 170.46.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (559) and Virat Kohli (505) occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. KL Rahul jumps to the sixth spot with 504 runs from 12 games at an average of 56. Jos Buttler (500), Prabhsimran Singh (458), Nicholas Pooran (455), and Mitchell Marsh (443) occupy the positions from seventh to 10th, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 12 12 282 47 - 369 21 4/41 17.57 7.85 13.42 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 13 13 274 45.4 - 381 21 4/18 18.14 8.34 13.04 2 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 13 13 271 45.1 - 382 19 4/26 20.1 8.45 14.26 1 - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 9 9 212 35.2 - 226 16 4/22 14.12 6.39 13.25 1 - 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 11 242 40.2 1 351 16 3/16 21.93 8.7 15.12 - - 8 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 9 R Sai Kishore (GT) 12 12 201 33.3 - 294 15 3/30 19.6 8.77 13.4 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 11 11 228 38 - 370 15 4/28 24.66 9.73 15.2 2 -

Purple cap holder Prasidh Krishna has picked 21 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.85. Noor Ahmad is second in the wicket-takers list with 21 wickets from 13 games at an economy of 8.41. Trent Boult, with 19 wickets at an economy of 8.38, comfortably sits in the third position. Josh Hazlewood, with 18 wickets, occupies the fourth position.

Jasprit Bumrah jumps to the sixth spot with 16 wickets from just nine games at an economy of 6.4. Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora, with 16 wickets each, have occupied the seventh and eighth positions. Sai Kishore is at the ninth position with 15 wickets, is followed by Harshal Patel at the tenth position.

