IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs DC match (Updated) ft. KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) bagged a six-wicket win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 24th match of the IPL 2025 season. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash on Thursday, April 10.

Ad

After losing the toss, RCB were tasked to bat first. Phil Salt was in carnage mode, smacking 37 runs in 17 balls with four fours and three sixes before getting run out. Virat Kohli scored 22 runs in 14 balls with one four and two sixes.

Captain Rajat Patidar (25) and Krunal Pandya (18) created a decent impact in the middle overs. Devdutt Padikkal (1), Liam Livingstone (4), and Jitesh Sharma (3) failed to live up to the expectations.

In the death overs, Tim David smacked 37* in 20 balls with two fours and four sixes to propel RCB to 163/7 in 20 overs. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets apiece while Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma pocketed one wicket each.

Ad

Trending

The chase started on a sober note for the Capitals as they lost their top four wickets for 58 runs in 8.4 overs. Faf du Plessis (2), Jake Fraser-McGurk (7), Abishek Porel (7), and Axar Patel (15) failed to live up to the expectations. However, KL Rahul stood tall on one end.

He went on to smack a match-winning 93-run unbeaten knock off 53 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs played a supportive knock of 38* runs in 23 balls with four fours and a six.

Ad

Eventually, the Delhi Capitals finished the game in 17.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's two wickets went in vain while Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma scalped one wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 5 5 1 288 87* 72 128 225 - 3 - 25 24 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 - 273 82 54.6 180 151.66 - 3 - 24 12 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 4 JC Buttler (GT) 5 5 1 202 73* 50.5 124 162.9 - 2 1 19 9 5 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8 6 V Kohli (RCB) 5 5 1 186 67 46.5 128 145.31 - 2 - 16 8 7 RM Patidar (RCB) 5 5 - 186 64 37.2 115 161.73 - 2 - 17 9 8 AM Rahane (KKR) 5 5 - 184 61 36.8 115 160 - 2 - 17 12 9 KL Rahul (DC) 3 3 1 179 87* 89.5 108 165.74 - 2 - 15 9 10 SV Samson (RR) 5 5 - 178 66 35.6 118 150.84 - 1 - 20 7

Ad

Nicholas Pooran, the LSG top-order batter, continues to lead the batting charts, amassing 288 runs from five innings. GT opener Sai Sudharsan retained his second rank, accumulating 273 runs from five innings.

LSG batter Mitchell Marsh, GT top-order batter Jos Buttler, and MI star batter Suryakumar Yadav hold the third, fourth, and fifth ranks, scoring 265, 202, and 199 runs respectively. RCB opener Virat Kohli moved up from the ninth to the sixth spot, racking up 186 runs.

Ad

RCB captain Rajat Patidar ascended from the 10th to the seventh rank, scoring 186 runs. KL Rahul rocketed from the 38th rank to the eighth rank with 185 runs from three innings. Ajinkya Rahane (184) moved to the ninth rank while Sanju Samson (178) made it to the 10th position.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 5 5 108 18 - 150 11 4/18 13.63 8.33 9.81 1 - 2 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 3 R Sai Kishore (GT) 5 5 110 18.2 - 133 10 3/30 13.3 7.25 11 - - 4 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 5 5 120 20 - 154 10 4/17 15.4 7.7 12 1 - 5 KK Ahmed (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 165 10 3/29 16.5 8.25 12 - - 6 MA Starc (DC) 4 4 88 14.4 - 139 9 5/35 15.44 9.47 9.77 - 1 7 SN Thakur (LSG) 5 5 102 17 - 184 9 4/34 20.44 10.82 11.33 1 - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 4 4 96 16 - 89 8 3/22 11.12 5.56 12 - - 9 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 5 5 114 19 - 134 8 3/24 16.75 7.05 14.25 - - 10 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 5 5 113 18.5 - 163 8 3/21 20.37 8.65 14.12 - -

Ad

CSK star spinner Noor Ahmad dominates the wicket-taking charts, scalping 11 wickets. MI captain Hardik Pandya remains in the second rank with 10 wickets at 12. R Sai Kishore (10), Mohammed Siraj (10), and Khaleel Ahmed (10) hold third, fourth, and fifth ranks at 13.3, 15.4, and 16.5, respectively.

Mitchell Starc (9) and Shardul Thakur (9) maintain their sixth and seventh ranks at 15.44 and 20.44, respectively. Kuldeep Yadav moved up from the 12th to the eighth rank, scalping eight wickets at 11.12.

Gujarat Titans in-form pacer Prasidh Krishna (8) retained his ninth rank, averaging 16.75. Meanwhile, RCB star overseas pacer Josh Hazlewood (8) slid from the eighth to the 10th rank at 20.37.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More