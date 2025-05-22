IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for May 22 for GT vs LSG match

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) play the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 22. The Titans will look to continue their winning run and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

Ad

The Titans have been one of the most consistent sides in IPL 2025 and deservedly sit atop the points table. The 2022 winners have had a dominant run in this year's campaign, winning nine and losing three out of 12 games. Gujarat are currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to strengthen their position with a win tonight.

LSG, on the other hand, were eliminated from the tournament after their defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous fixture. The Super Giants have struggled for consistency throughout the season, which has cost them a playoff berth. Lucknow will look to test their bench strength in the remaining two league games to prepare for the next season.

Ad

Trending

With the home team playing, the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be full. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with no chances of rainfall. Thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards tonight.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be low, meaning the feeling will be less than the actual temperature.

"It certainly doesn't worry us" - GT assistant coach on Jos Buttler's absence from IPL 2025 playoffs

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler will miss the IPL 2025 playoffs due to international commitments. The Titans have signed Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis as his replacement.

Ad

While Mendis is no match for an in-form Buttler, Gujarat's assistant coach Matthew Wade has asserted that they are not worried about the Englishman's absence.

He told reporters, as quoted by India Today:

"It certainly doesn't worry us, we know that those guys are in terrific form when they've got the opportunity and that they'll do a great job for us. It'd be nice if the top three keeps scoring the majority of the runs. We're going to lose Jos after a few more games so there's going to be another opportunity for someone to come in at three and take that role over."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More