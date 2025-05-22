IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for May 22 for GT vs LSG match

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) play the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 22. The Titans will look to continue their winning run and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.
The Titans have been one of the most consistent sides in IPL 2025 and deservedly sit atop the points table. The 2022 winners have had a dominant run in this year's campaign, winning nine and losing three out of 12 games. Gujarat are currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to strengthen their position with a win tonight.
LSG, on the other hand, were eliminated from the tournament after their defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous fixture. The Super Giants have struggled for consistency throughout the season, which has cost them a playoff berth. Lucknow will look to test their bench strength in the remaining two league games to prepare for the next season.
With the home team playing, the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be full. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with no chances of rainfall. Thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards tonight.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be low, meaning the feeling will be less than the actual temperature.
"It certainly doesn't worry us" - GT assistant coach on Jos Buttler's absence from IPL 2025 playoffs
Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler will miss the IPL 2025 playoffs due to international commitments. The Titans have signed Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis as his replacement.
While Mendis is no match for an in-form Buttler, Gujarat's assistant coach Matthew Wade has asserted that they are not worried about the Englishman's absence.
He told reporters, as quoted by India Today:
"It certainly doesn't worry us, we know that those guys are in terrific form when they've got the opportunity and that they'll do a great job for us. It'd be nice if the top three keeps scoring the majority of the runs. We're going to lose Jos after a few more games so there's going to be another opportunity for someone to come in at three and take that role over."
